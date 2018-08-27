Expert meet at new UN-hosted talks about 'killer robots' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Expert meet at new UN-hosted talks about 'killer robots'

GENEVA (AP) - Experts from scores of countries are meeting to discuss ways to define and deal with "killer robots" - futuristic weapons systems that could conduct war without human intervention.

The weeklong gathering is the second this year at U.N. offices in Geneva to focus on such lethal autonomous weapons systems and explore ways of possibly regulating them, among other issues.

Some top advocacy groups say governments and militaries should be prevented from developing such systems, which have sparked fears and led some critics to envisage harrowing scenarios about their use.

As the meeting opened Monday, Amnesty International urged countries to work toward a ban.

Amnesty researcher on Artificial Intelligence Rasha Abdul Rahim said killer robots are "no longer the stuff of science fiction," warning that technological advances are outpacing international law.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Neil Simon, Broadway's master of comedy, dies at 91

    Neil Simon, Broadway's master of comedy, dies at 91

    Sunday, August 26 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-08-26 15:54:45 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 8:16 AM EDT2018-08-27 12:16:04 GMT
    Playwright Neil Simon has died at age 91. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)Playwright Neil Simon has died at age 91. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

    Playwright Neil Simon, a master of comedy whose laugh-filled hits such as "The Odd Couple," "Barefoot in the Park" and his "Brighton Beach" trilogy dominated Broadway for decades, has died at age 91.

    More >>

    Playwright Neil Simon, a master of comedy whose laugh-filled hits such as "The Odd Couple," "Barefoot in the Park" and his "Brighton Beach" trilogy dominated Broadway for decades, has died at age 91.

    More >>

  • Gentle humor was the lifeblood of playwright Neil Simon

    Gentle humor was the lifeblood of playwright Neil Simon

    Sunday, August 26 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-08-26 19:46:34 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-08-27 10:43:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gary Stuart, File). FILE- In this Sept. 22, 1994, file photo, american playwright Neil Simon answers questions during an interview in Seattle, Wash. Simon, a master of comedy whose laugh-filled hits such as "The Odd Couple," "Barefoot in the ...(AP Photo/Gary Stuart, File). FILE- In this Sept. 22, 1994, file photo, american playwright Neil Simon answers questions during an interview in Seattle, Wash. Simon, a master of comedy whose laugh-filled hits such as "The Odd Couple," "Barefoot in the ...
    Neil Simon remembered for gentle humor, plays focused on middle-class life.More >>
    Neil Simon remembered for gentle humor, plays focused on middle-class life.More >>

  • Fan charged after rushing onstage at Beyonce, Jay-Z concert

    Fan charged after rushing onstage at Beyonce, Jay-Z concert

    Sunday, August 26 2018 9:10 PM EDT2018-08-27 01:10:06 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 2:25 AM EDT2018-08-27 06:25:32 GMT

    The suspect was initially issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released, but police have added a charge of simple battery.

    More >>

    The suspect was initially issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released, but police have added a charge of simple battery.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly