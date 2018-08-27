UK's May to visit Africa to boost post-Brexit fortunes - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UK's May to visit Africa to boost post-Brexit fortunes

LONDON (AP) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to visit Africa on a trade mission aimed at boosting the U.K.'s post-Brexit fortunes.

May will visit Cape Town in South Africa on Tuesday, where she will give a speech on trade and how British private sector investment can be brought into Africa. She will visit Nigeria and Kenya later in the week.

May will be accompanied by a 29-strong business delegation on the trip, which aims to "deepen and strengthen" Britain's global partnerships as it prepares to leave the European Union next year.

Security issues will also be on the agenda. May is expected to discuss threats such as Boko Haram in Nigeria.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • The BrexitThe BrexitMore>>

  • UK's May to visit Africa to boost post-Brexit fortunes

    UK's May to visit Africa to boost post-Brexit fortunes

    Monday, August 27 2018 6:12 AM EDT2018-08-27 10:12:31 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 6:58 AM EDT2018-08-27 10:58:01 GMT
    British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to visit Africa on a trade mission aimed at boosting the U.K.'s post-Brexit fortunes.More >>
    British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to visit Africa on a trade mission aimed at boosting the U.K.'s post-Brexit fortunes.More >>

  • UK govt says 'no-deal' Brexit would mean red tape, expense

    UK govt says 'no-deal' Brexit would mean red tape, expense

    Thursday, August 23 2018 7:03 AM EDT2018-08-23 11:03:47 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 12:08 AM EDT2018-08-24 04:08:41 GMT
    (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab gestures during his speech outlining the government's plans for a no-deal Brexit in London, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The British government sa...(Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab gestures during his speech outlining the government's plans for a no-deal Brexit in London, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The British government sa...
    The British government says it will unilaterally accept some European Union rules and give EU financial services firms continued access to the U.K. market in order to maintain stability if the country crashes out...More >>
    The British government says it will unilaterally accept some European Union rules and give EU financial services firms continued access to the U.K. market in order to maintain stability if the country crashes out of the bloc without a deal.More >>

  • UK, EU give glimmer of Brexit optimism amid no-deal warnings

    UK, EU give glimmer of Brexit optimism amid no-deal warnings

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 4:48 AM EDT2018-08-21 08:48:11 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-08-21 18:14:33 GMT
    A group that represents U.K. hospitals has warned that its members may run out of drugs if Britain leaves the European Union without an agreement on future relations.More >>
    A group that represents U.K. hospitals has warned that its members may run out of drugs if Britain leaves the European Union without an agreement on future relations.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly