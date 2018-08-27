Thai police extend probe into bilking of bitcoins from Finn - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Thai police extend probe into bilking of bitcoins from Finn

BANGKOK (AP) - Thai authorities this week are expected to step up their investigation of a financial scam involving the alleged theft of about $25 million worth of bitcoins from a Finnish investor who police say was bilked with promises of high returns from investments in a casino in Macau and in another cryptocurrency.

The case, which surfaced with the arrest in a shopping mall parking lot of a young soap opera actor suspected of colluding with his sister and brother, has prompted Thailand's central bank to warn investors against risks of bitcoin-related scams, underscoring the challenge for regulators trying to keep up with the fast-growing cryptocurrency markets.

Police have issued arrest warrants for several other people and have indicated they will question more suspects this week.

