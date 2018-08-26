Police: Tesla driver arrested after crashing into firetruck - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police: Tesla driver arrested after crashing into firetruck

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a Tesla driver, who said he thought his car was in Autopilot mode, crashed into the back of a firetruck in San Jose.

The California Highway Patrol says the Tesla rear-ended a fire engine that was stopped with its emergency lights activated along US-101 around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The 37-year-old driver, Michael Tran, told officers, "I think I had auto-pilot on."

Tran was later arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the two firefighters in the firetruck were not injured. The newspaper says Tran and a female passenger in the Tesla were taken to San Jose Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Tesla's semi-autonomous Autopilot mode has come under scrutiny following other recent crashes. The carmaker says the function is not designed to avoid a collision and warns drivers not to rely on it entirely.

It was unclear whether Autopilot was activated. Tesla says in a statement that it "has not yet received any data from the car, but we are working to establish the facts of the incident."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Neil Simon, Broadway's master of comedy, dies at 91

    Neil Simon, Broadway's master of comedy, dies at 91

    Sunday, August 26 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-08-26 15:54:45 GMT
    Sunday, August 26 2018 9:24 PM EDT2018-08-27 01:24:53 GMT
    Playwright Neil Simon has died at age 91. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)Playwright Neil Simon has died at age 91. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

    Playwright Neil Simon, a master of comedy whose laugh-filled hits such as "The Odd Couple," "Barefoot in the Park" and his "Brighton Beach" trilogy dominated Broadway for decades, has died at age 91.

    More >>

    Playwright Neil Simon, a master of comedy whose laugh-filled hits such as "The Odd Couple," "Barefoot in the Park" and his "Brighton Beach" trilogy dominated Broadway for decades, has died at age 91.

    More >>

  • Gentle humor was the lifeblood of playwright Neil Simon

    Gentle humor was the lifeblood of playwright Neil Simon

    Sunday, August 26 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-08-26 19:46:34 GMT
    Sunday, August 26 2018 9:21 PM EDT2018-08-27 01:21:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gary Stuart, File). FILE- In this Sept. 22, 1994, file photo, american playwright Neil Simon answers questions during an interview in Seattle, Wash. Simon, a master of comedy whose laugh-filled hits such as "The Odd Couple," "Barefoot in the ...(AP Photo/Gary Stuart, File). FILE- In this Sept. 22, 1994, file photo, american playwright Neil Simon answers questions during an interview in Seattle, Wash. Simon, a master of comedy whose laugh-filled hits such as "The Odd Couple," "Barefoot in the ...
    Neil Simon remembered for gentle humor, plays focused on middle-class life.More >>
    Neil Simon remembered for gentle humor, plays focused on middle-class life.More >>

  • Star-studded tribute marks 100 years since Bernstein's birth

    Star-studded tribute marks 100 years since Bernstein's birth

    Saturday, August 25 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-08-25 13:42:37 GMT
    Sunday, August 26 2018 9:10 PM EDT2018-08-27 01:10:46 GMT
    Leonard Bernstein is getting a musical tribute that's off the charts on the 100th anniversary of the maestro's birth.More >>
    Leonard Bernstein is getting a musical tribute that's off the charts on the 100th anniversary of the maestro's birth.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly