Britain: Bodies of 2 missing fishermen found in North Sea

LONDON (AP) - British authorities say a search in the North Sea for two missing fishermen has ended with the discovery of their bodies.
A coastguard helicopter spotted the bodies on Sunday near the wreckage of the men's boat, which sank Saturday about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Great Yarmouth, on England's eastern coast.
Three other fishermen from the same boat floated in a life raft for four hours and were rescued late Saturday after being spotted by the crew of the Pacific Princess cruise ship, which was cruising around the British Isles.
Britain's Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the three rescued men, all foreign citizens, arrived in Dover on Sunday and will be returned home. The agency did not give the men's nationalities.
