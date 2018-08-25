Trump suggests US close to 'big' trade agreement with Mexico - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump suggests US close to 'big' trade agreement with Mexico

(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File). FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2018 file photo, Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to reporters after meeting with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto at the National Palace in Mexico City. Lopez Obrad... (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File). FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2018 file photo, Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to reporters after meeting with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto at the National Palace in Mexico City. Lopez Obrad...

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the United States is close to a "big Trade Agreement" with Mexico and he's citing improving ties between the two countries.

Trump says on Twitter the U.S.-Mexico relationship with Mexico "is getting closer by the hour" and he says a trade deal "could be happening soon!"

He's spoken of better relations with America's neighbor following the rise of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (ahn-DRAYS' mahn-WEHL' LOH'-pez OH'-brah-dohr).

The U.S. and Mexico have been discussing a trade deal as part of negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement. The Trump administration is seeking a revised version of that trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Trump's relationship with Mexico has been strained over his push for it to pay for his border wall.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' dies

    Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' dies

    Friday, August 24 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-08-24 17:56:16 GMT
    Saturday, August 25 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-08-25 15:16:50 GMT
    (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2013 file photo, Robin Leach attends the Food Network's 20th birthday party in New York. Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on TV's "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," ...(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2013 file photo, Robin Leach attends the Food Network's 20th birthday party in New York. Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on TV's "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," ...
    Robin Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on the TV show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," has died.More >>
    Robin Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on the TV show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," has died.More >>

  • Ballot petition nixed for 'Law and Order' actress Diane Neal

    Ballot petition nixed for 'Law and Order' actress Diane Neal

    Friday, August 24 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-08-24 20:13:09 GMT
    Saturday, August 25 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-08-25 14:54:56 GMT
    It looks like curtains for "Law and Order" actress Diane Neal in her bid for a new role as congresswoman from a sprawling upstate New York district.More >>
    It looks like curtains for "Law and Order" actress Diane Neal in her bid for a new role as congresswoman from a sprawling upstate New York district.More >>

  • Dylan Farrow to publish 2 young adult fantasy novels

    Dylan Farrow to publish 2 young adult fantasy novels

    Friday, August 24 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-08-24 20:03:01 GMT
    Saturday, August 25 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-08-25 14:54:54 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2016, file photo, Dylan Farrow attends the TIME 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. Farr...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2016, file photo, Dylan Farrow attends the TIME 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. Farr...
    Dylan Farrow is getting into the book business by releasing two YA novels.More >>
    Dylan Farrow is getting into the book business by releasing two YA novels.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly