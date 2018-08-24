Powell signals more hikes ahead if US economy stays strong - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Powell signals more hikes ahead if US economy stays strong

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is signaling that he expects the Fed to continue gradually raising interest rates if the U.S. economic expansion remains strong.

Speaking to an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the Fed chairman says the central bank recognizes that the path of inflation is so uncertain that it generally needs to strike a balance between being supportive of growth and being restrictive.

Powell says this gradual approach is the wisest policy for the Fed in trying to navigate between the risks of raising rates too fast and thus "needlessly shortening the expansion" and moving too slowly and risking an overheated economy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

