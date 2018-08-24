Brexit backers criticize UK Treasury chief on warnings - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Brexit backers criticize UK Treasury chief on warnings

(Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab gestures during his speech outlining the government's plans for a no-deal Brexit in London, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The British government sa... (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab gestures during his speech outlining the government's plans for a no-deal Brexit in London, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The British government sa...
(Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab gestures during his speech outlining the government's plans for a no-deal Brexit in London, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The British government sa... (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab gestures during his speech outlining the government's plans for a no-deal Brexit in London, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The British government sa...

LONDON (AP) - Britain's Treasury chief has been accused of reinitiating "dodgy project fear" after he repeated warnings that there would be significant consequences for the economy if the U.K. leaves the European Union without an agreement on future relations.

Philip Hammond's Conservative Party colleagues launched scathing attacks Friday after he told a parliamentary committee that a "no deal" Brexit could reduce gross domestic product by 7.7 percent over 15 years and boost borrowing costs by 80 billion pounds ($103 billion) annually.

Lawmaker Marcus Fysh says in a tweet that the analysis is "sub standard" and "nothing but scaremongering."

Hammond's comments came after Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday released a series of papers that downplayed the long-term risks of a no-deal Brexit and focused on a "potential short-term disruption."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Ugandan pop star-turned-lawmaker faces a treason charge

    Ugandan pop star-turned-lawmaker faces a treason charge

    Thursday, August 23 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-08-23 18:28:18 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-08-24 10:03:37 GMT
    (AP Photo). Ugandan pop star-turned-lawmaker Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, center, arrives at a magistrate's court in Gulu, northern Uganda Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Bobi Wine, who opposes the longtime president Yoweri Museveni, was char...(AP Photo). Ugandan pop star-turned-lawmaker Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, center, arrives at a magistrate's court in Gulu, northern Uganda Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Bobi Wine, who opposes the longtime president Yoweri Museveni, was char...
    Uganda's pop star-turned-lawmaker faces a treason charge, with outrage growing against the government.More >>
    Uganda's pop star-turned-lawmaker faces a treason charge, with outrage growing against the government.More >>

  • John Lennon's killer denied parole for 10th time

    John Lennon's killer denied parole for 10th time

    Thursday, August 23 2018 5:56 PM EDT2018-08-23 21:56:21 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 5:42 AM EDT2018-08-24 09:42:21 GMT
    Mark David Chapman has been denied parole for the 10th time. (New York State Department of Corrections via AP)Mark David Chapman has been denied parole for the 10th time. (New York State Department of Corrections via AP)

    John Lennon's killer has been denied parole for a 10th time and will remain behind bars for at least two more years.

    More >>

    John Lennon's killer has been denied parole for a 10th time and will remain behind bars for at least two more years.

    More >>

  • MGM opening Massachusetts casino with a flourish

    MGM opening Massachusetts casino with a flourish

    Friday, August 24 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-08-24 04:16:50 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-08-24 04:28:40 GMT
    (Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP). The casino in the MGM Grand Springfield, the first casino resort in Massachusetts will open on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.(Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP). The casino in the MGM Grand Springfield, the first casino resort in Massachusetts will open on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
    Massachusetts' first resort casino with expansive gambling and entertainment options is opening with a flourish.More >>
    Massachusetts' first resort casino with expansive gambling and entertainment options is opening with a flourish.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly