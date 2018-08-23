Senate backs $854B bill to fund health, education, military

By MATTHEW DALY

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has approved an $854 billion measure that funds much of the government, including $675 billion for the Defense Department.

The bill combines military spending with disbursements for Health and Human Services, Education, Labor and other agencies.

The bill was approved, 85-7, and now heads to the House.

With the vote, the Senate has passed nine of the 12 mandatory spending bills for the budget year that begins Oct. 1. That's a marked departure from recent years when individual spending measures were routinely ignored in favor of giant spending packages that fund the entire government.

The Senate had not passed a labor/health spending bill in more than a decade.

The bill boosts military pay by 2.6 percent and the National Institutes of Health by 5 percent.

