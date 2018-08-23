American Airlines and Hawaiian cutting flights to China - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

American Airlines and Hawaiian cutting flights to China

By The Associated Press

American Airlines is dropping money-losing flights between Chicago and Shanghai, and Hawaiian Airlines will suspend its only route to China because of low demand.

The airlines announced those and other route changes this week. The decisions reflect growing competition from Chinese carriers and rising fuel prices that have made once-marginal routes unprofitable.

American, the world's largest carrier, said it will end Chicago-Shanghai service in October. The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline recently decided to cut flights between Chicago and Beijing, also in October.

In a podcast on the airline's website, vice president of network planning Vasu Raja said the routes "have been colossal loss makers."

American flies to Shanghai and Beijing from both Los Angeles and Dallas-Fort Worth. It disclosed the latest pullback from China and reduced flights between Chicago and Tokyo as it announced additional flights to Europe, most of them limited to the summer peak-travel season.

Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement it will suspend its three flights a week between Honolulu and Beijing in October. The carrier started the route in 2014 and had already downgraded it from daily service. Hawaiian said it will shift planes to other routes that fit its expansion plans.

Both airlines said they were keeping alive the possibility of resuming the flights in the future. Hawaiian CEO Peter Ingram said his company still believes "in China's future as a robust market for the Hawaiian vacation experience."

Chinese airlines have added flights and destinations in recent years, sometimes undercutting U.S. rivals on prices.

Separately, the Chinese government pressured U.S. and other foreign airlines this year to describe the island of Taiwan as part of China on airline websites, a move that the U.S. carriers initially resisted.

Meanwhile spot prices for jet fuel have risen nearly 40 percent in the last year, tracking the spike in oil prices. Fuel competes with labor as the biggest cost at most airlines.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Ugandan pop star-turned-lawmaker faces a treason charge

    Ugandan pop star-turned-lawmaker faces a treason charge

    Thursday, August 23 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-08-23 18:28:18 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-08-23 20:31:01 GMT
    (AP Photo). Ugandan pop star-turned-lawmaker Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, center, arrives at a magistrate's court in Gulu, northern Uganda Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Bobi Wine, who opposes the longtime president Yoweri Museveni, was char...(AP Photo). Ugandan pop star-turned-lawmaker Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, center, arrives at a magistrate's court in Gulu, northern Uganda Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Bobi Wine, who opposes the longtime president Yoweri Museveni, was char...
    Uganda's pop star-turned-lawmaker faces a treason charge, with outrage growing against the government.More >>
    Uganda's pop star-turned-lawmaker faces a treason charge, with outrage growing against the government.More >>

  • Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill among all-star lineup for Franklin

    Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill among all-star lineup for Franklin

    Thursday, August 23 2018 3:18 PM EDT2018-08-23 19:18:35 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 4:29 PM EDT2018-08-23 20:29:56 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows Faith Hill at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 2, 2017, left, and Jennifer Hudson at the Brit Awards 2018 in London on Feb. 21, 2018. Hill and Hudson are part of an all-star ...(AP Photo). This combination photo shows Faith Hill at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 2, 2017, left, and Jennifer Hudson at the Brit Awards 2018 in London on Feb. 21, 2018. Hill and Hudson are part of an all-star ...
    Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson among all-star performers lined for Aretha Franklin's funeral.More >>
    Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson among all-star performers lined for Aretha Franklin's funeral.More >>

  • Former Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dies at age 68

    Former Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dies at age 68

    Thursday, August 23 2018 1:22 PM EDT2018-08-23 17:22:51 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 4:19 PM EDT2018-08-23 20:19:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Stuart Ramson, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2006 file photo, members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, from left, Gary Rossington, Billy Powell, Artimus Pyle, Ed King and Bob Burns, appear backstage after being inducted at the annual Rock and Roll Hall o...(AP Photo/Stuart Ramson, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2006 file photo, members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, from left, Gary Rossington, Billy Powell, Artimus Pyle, Ed King and Bob Burns, appear backstage after being inducted at the annual Rock and Roll Hall o...
    A family friend said Ed King, a former guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd who helped write several of their hits including "Sweet Home Alabama," has died in Nashville, Tennessee.More >>
    A family friend said Ed King, a former guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd who helped write several of their hits including "Sweet Home Alabama," has died in Nashville, Tennessee.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly