Woman dies after crashing into tree along I-64

A 28-year-old woman is dead after she ran off I-64 and struck a tree in New Kent County.
State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash around 11:37 p.m. on Wednesday near mile marker 214.
Bianca M. Riddick, 28, of Richmond, was heading westbound on I-64 in the left lane when she went off the road and hit a tree.
Police said Riddick was not wearing a seatbelt and died due to her injuries at the scene.
A passenger with serious injuries was flown to the hospital for treatment.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
