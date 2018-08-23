Woman dies after crashing into tree along I-64

A passenger was also taken to the hospital. (Source: NBC12)

A 28-year-old woman is dead after she ran off I-64 and struck a tree in New Kent County.

State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash around 11:37 p.m. on Wednesday near mile marker 214.

Bianca M. Riddick, 28, of Richmond, was heading westbound on I-64 in the left lane when she went off the road and hit a tree.

Police said Riddick was not wearing a seatbelt and died due to her injuries at the scene.

A passenger with serious injuries was flown to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12 . All rights reserved.