Facebook bans second quiz app on concerns user data misused

LONDON (AP) - Facebook banned a quiz app from its platform for refusing an inspection and concerns that data on as many as 4 million users was misused.
The social media company said Wednesday that it took action against the myPersonality app after it found user information was shared with researchers and companies "with only limited protections in place."
Facebook said it would notify the app's users that their data was misused. It's only the second time Facebook has banned an app, after it blocked one linked to political data mining firm Cambridge Analytica that sparked a privacy scandal.
The company said myPersonality was "mainly active" prior to 2012, and it wasn't clear why Facebook was taking action now.
The app was created in 2007 by researcher David Stillwell and allowed users to take a personality questionnaire and get feedback on the results.
The Cambridge Analytica scandal sparked a wider investigation in March by Facebook, which said it had investigated thousands of apps and suspended more than 400 apps over data sharing concerns.
Cambridge Analytica obtained data on up to 87 million users. It was collected by an app, "This Is Your Digital Life," created by researcher Aleksandr Kogan, which Facebook banned after it found out.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The social network said Tuesday that it had removed 652 pages, groups, and accounts linked to Russia and, unexpectedly, Iran, for "coordinated inauthentic behavior" that included the sharing of political material.More >>
The social network said Tuesday that it had removed 652 pages, groups, and accounts linked to Russia and, unexpectedly, Iran, for "coordinated inauthentic behavior" that included the sharing of political material.More >>
Homer Hickam, a former NASA engineer and respected author, took the insult in stride and after an apology is now trying to help the young woman.More >>
Homer Hickam, a former NASA engineer and respected author, took the insult in stride and after an apology is now trying to help the young woman.More >>
The study found “anti-refugee hate crimes increase disproportionately in areas with higher Facebook usage during periods of high anti-refugee sentiment online.”More >>
The study found “anti-refugee hate crimes increase disproportionately in areas with higher Facebook usage during periods of high anti-refugee sentiment online.”More >>
Authorities say a man in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfieldMore >>
Authorities say a man in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfieldMore >>
Manafort's jovial appearance turns blank as jury finds him guilty of eight counts in financial fraud trialMore >>
Manafort's jovial appearance turns blank as jury finds him guilty of eight counts in financial fraud trialMore >>
Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make company into a kind of internet copMore >>
Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make company into a kind of internet copMore >>
President Donald Trump has avoided mention of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen at a campaign rally in West VirginiaMore >>
President Donald Trump has avoided mention of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen at a campaign rally in West VirginiaMore >>
Idris Elba not shaken OR stirred by questions about whether he'll become the first black James BondMore >>
Idris Elba not shaken OR stirred by questions about whether he'll become the first black James BondMore >>
The jury in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort wants to know what to do if it cannot reach a consensus for a single count in the caseMore >>
The jury in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort wants to know what to do if it cannot reach a consensus for a single count in the caseMore >>
President Donald Trump says the conviction of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on financial crimes is "a disgrace."More >>
President Donald Trump says the conviction of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on financial crimes is "a disgrace."More >>
A young suburban Chicago heart patient received a visit from Drake after she recorded a video of herself dancing to the rapper's "In My Feelings" and invited him to her birthday partyMore >>
A young suburban Chicago heart patient received a visit from Drake after she recorded a video of herself dancing to the rapper's "In My Feelings" and invited him to her birthday partyMore >>
Hoopla over 'Crazy Rich Asians' to premiere in Singapore as critics debate its take on city's uber richMore >>
Hoopla over 'Crazy Rich Asians' to premiere in Singapore as critics debate its take on city's uber richMore >>
With the music industry's top acts absent, the two-hour 2018 MTV Video Music Awards lacked star power and felt flatMore >>
With the music industry's top acts absent, the two-hour 2018 MTV Video Music Awards lacked star power and felt flatMore >>