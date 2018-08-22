China denies visa for BuzzFeed writer in likely retaliation - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

China denies visa for BuzzFeed writer in likely retaliation

BEIJING (AP) - China has refused to renew the journalist visa for an American correspondent for BuzzFeed News in what appears to be punishment for her reporting on topics considered sensitive by the authorities.

Megha Rajagopalan tweeted Wednesday that the foreign ministry declined to issue her a new visa in May. She said the ministry indicated it was a procedural issue and that it was unclear why.

Asked about Rajagopalan's case, the ministry responded with a statement Wednesday saying only that it handled such matters "according to laws and regulations."

During her six years in China, Rajagopalan had reported extensively on human rights abuses and the plight of China's Uighur (pronounced WEE-gur) Muslim minority, among other subjects.

China's government sometimes delays or refuses to issue or renew visas for journalists if it is displeased with their reporting, their media outlets, or both.

Those include a reporter for the Al Jazeera television network who was forced to leave the country in 2012 when her visa expired, and a correspondent for France's L'Obs magazine who had to leave in 2015.

Rajagopalan has taken up a new position with BuzzFeed reporting on technology and human rights, based in the Middle East.

In a statement, the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China said it found Rajagopalan's treatment "extremely regrettable and unacceptable for a government that repeatedly insists it welcomes foreign media to cover the country."

"We are attempting to get clarity from the Foreign Ministry on its reasoning for effectively ejecting a credentialed foreign journalist from China," the club said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • More dirt on President Trump? Cohen's lawyer suggests so

    More dirt on President Trump? Cohen's lawyer suggests so

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-08-22 21:52:30 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:07 AM EDT2018-08-23 04:07:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, leaves federal court after reaching a plea agreement in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, leaves federal court after reaching a plea agreement in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
    What other dirt might Michael Cohen have on Donald Trump.More >>
    What other dirt might Michael Cohen have on Donald Trump.More >>

  • With White House stung by Cohen accusation, Trump fires back

    With White House stung by Cohen accusation, Trump fires back

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-08-22 04:39:30 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:07 AM EDT2018-08-23 04:07:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he steps off Air Force One, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Charleston, W.Va.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he steps off Air Force One, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Charleston, W.Va.

    Trump focuses on administration's accomplishments as former associates find themselves in criminal court.

    More >>

    Trump focuses on administration's accomplishments as former associates find themselves in criminal court.

    More >>

  • Mexican man charged in Iowa slaying worked under fake name

    Mexican man charged in Iowa slaying worked under fake name

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 1:10 AM EDT2018-08-22 05:10:30 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:05 AM EDT2018-08-23 04:05:25 GMT
    (Iowa Department of Public Safety via AP). This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Cristhian Bahena Rivera. Authorities said on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, that they have charged a man living in the U.S. illegally with mur...(Iowa Department of Public Safety via AP). This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Cristhian Bahena Rivera. Authorities said on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, that they have charged a man living in the U.S. illegally with mur...

    Authorities say a man in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfield.

    More >>

    Authorities say a man in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfield.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly