A water main break is impacting traffic on West Broad Street near Old Sadler Road and the interchange with Interstate 64.

The Henrico Department of Public Utilities says traffic on West Broad Street is limited to one lane through the area.

Crews are responding to a water main break on W Broad St at Old Sadler Rd. One westbound lane open at this time. Please use caution if in the area. — Henrico County DPU (@HenricoDPU) August 22, 2018

DPU has not yet determined whether or not water service is impacted while repairs are being made.

There's no timetable on when the road will reopen.

