Broad Street water main repairs complete

Henrico Public Utilities has repaired a broken water main on West Broad Street near Innsbrook.

The water line was finally fixed late Wednesday night, but crews still need to patch up the road.

If you were traveling in the area during rush hour, it probably took you awhile to actually see the repair work.

Collin Pearson is an Uber-eats driver and says the traffic meant he's had to limit the number of food deliveries Wednesday.

"I try to avoid any delivery going this direction," said Pearson. "You don't make a whole lot of money going back and forth so the tips really is the big part of it, and when you have a deliver that taking over an hour and a half to get there, their goes your tip."

Drivers weren't the only ones affected by the broken water main.

Henrico Public Utilities said it had to shut off water to Bennet's Funeral Home, Carmax and the Wawa in order to relieve some of the pressure on the broken water main.

Wawa managers said their doors are open, even though there is no running water to operate fountain drinks or the deli. Employees had to use bottled water to wash their hands.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12