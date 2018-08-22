Transport company bringing nearly 130 jobs to Richmond

Ocean Network Express, a global transport company, is investing $2.5 million to expand its North American Regional Headquarters office in Richmond and bringing 129 new jobs.

"Global logistics are a critical piece of managing supply chains, and Virginia enjoys a leadership position in that growing industry, thanks to companies like Ocean Network Express," said Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday. "The city of Richmond’s commercial assets and proximity to the Port of Virginia positions this global company for continued growth in the U.S. market."

The Japanese company's fleet is comprised of 240 container vessels with offices in 90 countries.

"Our management team is quite pleased with the location of Richmond, and we look forward to growing our business locally in the forthcoming years,” said Nobuo Ishida, Ocean Network Express president and Head of North America Region. “We appreciate the support that Virginia has provided to us with our new company."

