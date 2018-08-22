Putin says latest US sanctions senseless - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Putin says latest US sanctions senseless

MOSCOW (AP) - President Vladimir Putin has said that economic sanctions imposed against his country by the U.S. are senseless, voicing hope that Washington will eventually agree to a constructive dialogue.

Putin, speaking after Wednesday's talks with Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto, described last month's Helsinki summit with U.S. President Donald Trump as positive, but blamed Trump's administration for continuing to hit Russia with sanctions.

He said the restrictions are "counterproductive and senseless," adding that Moscow expects Washington to realize their uselessness and engage in constructive cooperation.

The Trump administration added to its growing list of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, blacklisting two companies and two individuals suspected of trying to circumvent earlier U.S. sanctions imposed in June in response to cyberattacks, and sanctioning two Russian shipping companies for suspected trade with North Korea.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Lost Jagger-Simon duet found after more than 45 years

    Lost Jagger-Simon duet found after more than 45 years

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-08-22 14:47:34 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-08-22 15:35:44 GMT
    (AP Photo, TWO FILE PHOTO COMBO). IN THIS TWO PHOTO COMBO, with Carly Simon, left, and Mick Jagger at right. It is revealed Wednesday Aug. 22, 2018, that a lost Mick Jagger duet with Carly Simon has been found more than 45-years after it was first reco...(AP Photo, TWO FILE PHOTO COMBO). IN THIS TWO PHOTO COMBO, with Carly Simon, left, and Mick Jagger at right. It is revealed Wednesday Aug. 22, 2018, that a lost Mick Jagger duet with Carly Simon has been found more than 45-years after it was first reco...
    A lost Mick Jagger duet with Carly Simon has been found more than 45 years after it was first recorded.More >>
    A lost Mick Jagger duet with Carly Simon has been found more than 45 years after it was first recorded.More >>

  • Singapore: 'Crazy Rich Asians' author skipped service duty

    Singapore: 'Crazy Rich Asians' author skipped service duty

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 5:09 AM EDT2018-08-22 09:09:11 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-08-22 15:34:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File). FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, photo, Singaporean novelist Kevin Kwan talks during an interview in Hong Kong. The Singaporean government says that Kwan, author of the book that inspired the hit film “Crazy Rich Asian...(AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File). FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, photo, Singaporean novelist Kevin Kwan talks during an interview in Hong Kong. The Singaporean government says that Kwan, author of the book that inspired the hit film “Crazy Rich Asian...
    Singapore says author of 'Crazy Rich Asians' failed to register for national service as required.More >>
    Singapore says author of 'Crazy Rich Asians' failed to register for national service as required.More >>

  • Nielsen's top programs for Aug. 13-19

    Nielsen's top programs for Aug. 13-19

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-08-21 22:13:10 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-08-22 15:29:40 GMT
    A list of the top 20 prime-time programs in the Nielsen ratings for Aug. 13-19.More >>
    A list of the top 20 prime-time programs in the Nielsen ratings for Aug. 13-19.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly