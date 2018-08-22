German minister calls for payment channels independent of US - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

German minister calls for payment channels independent of US

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's foreign minister called for Europe to strengthen its financial independence from the United States and set up independent payment channels as he laid out proposals for a future "balanced partnership" with the U.S.

Heiko Maas wrote in a piece for the daily Handelsblatt Wednesday that he envisions taking a "balanced share of responsibility" and being "a counterbalance when the U.S. crosses red lines."

Maas said the U.S. and Europe have been drifting apart since well before Donald Trump's presidency - but he also criticized recent decisions such as Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. Germany, France and Britain, the European signatories to the 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers, have vowed to keep it alive.

"In this situation, it is of strategic significance that we say clearly to Washington: we want to work together, but we will not allow you to act over our heads to our detriment," Maas wrote.

"That is why it was right to legally protect European companies from sanctions," he added. "That is why it is indispensable to strengthen European autonomy by setting up payment channels that are independent of the U.S., creating a European monetary fund and setting up an independent Swift system."

He didn't elaborate. SWIFT is the system overseeing international bank transfers. Separately, there has been talk for some time of upgrading a bailout fund cobbled together during Europe's debt crisis into a full-fledged European monetary fund to assist troubled countries.

"The devil is in a thousand details," Maas said. "But every day that the (Iran) agreement continues to exist is better than the highly explosive crisis that otherwise looms in the Middle East."

He also said that Europe must "expose fake news as such," renewing Germany's argument that, if trade isn't reduced to goods, Europe rather than the U.S. has a deficit.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • License to spill? Idris Elba says he's not the next 007

    License to spill? Idris Elba says he's not the next 007

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-08-22 11:44:21 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 8:17 AM EDT2018-08-22 12:17:11 GMT
    (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP). Director Idris Elba, left, and partner Sabrina Dhowre pose for photographers on arrival at the premiere of the film 'Yardie', in London, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.(Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP). Director Idris Elba, left, and partner Sabrina Dhowre pose for photographers on arrival at the premiere of the film 'Yardie', in London, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
    Idris Elba has denied he will be the next James Bond, days after he tweeted a selfie and wrote "my name's Elba, Idris Elba.".More >>
    Idris Elba has denied he will be the next James Bond, days after he tweeted a selfie and wrote "my name's Elba, Idris Elba.".More >>

  • Singapore: 'Crazy Rich Asians' author skipped service duty

    Singapore: 'Crazy Rich Asians' author skipped service duty

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 5:09 AM EDT2018-08-22 09:09:11 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 8:16 AM EDT2018-08-22 12:16:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File). FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, photo, Singaporean novelist Kevin Kwan talks during an interview in Hong Kong. The Singaporean government says that Kwan, author of the book that inspired the hit film “Crazy Rich Asian...(AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File). FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, photo, Singaporean novelist Kevin Kwan talks during an interview in Hong Kong. The Singaporean government says that Kwan, author of the book that inspired the hit film “Crazy Rich Asian...
    Singapore says author of 'Crazy Rich Asians' failed to register for national service as required.More >>
    Singapore says author of 'Crazy Rich Asians' failed to register for national service as required.More >>

  • Nielsen's top programs for Aug. 13-19

    Nielsen's top programs for Aug. 13-19

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-08-21 22:13:10 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 7:51 AM EDT2018-08-22 11:51:05 GMT
    A list of the top 20 prime-time programs in the Nielsen ratings for Aug. 13-19.More >>
    A list of the top 20 prime-time programs in the Nielsen ratings for Aug. 13-19.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly