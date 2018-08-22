German minister calls for payment channels independent of US

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's foreign minister called for Europe to strengthen its financial independence from the United States and set up independent payment channels as he laid out proposals for a future "balanced partnership" with the U.S.
Heiko Maas wrote in a piece for the daily Handelsblatt Wednesday that he envisions taking a "balanced share of responsibility" and being "a counterbalance when the U.S. crosses red lines."
Maas said the U.S. and Europe have been drifting apart since well before Donald Trump's presidency - but he also criticized recent decisions such as Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. Germany, France and Britain, the European signatories to the 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers, have vowed to keep it alive.
"In this situation, it is of strategic significance that we say clearly to Washington: we want to work together, but we will not allow you to act over our heads to our detriment," Maas wrote.
"That is why it was right to legally protect European companies from sanctions," he added. "That is why it is indispensable to strengthen European autonomy by setting up payment channels that are independent of the U.S., creating a European monetary fund and setting up an independent Swift system."
He didn't elaborate. SWIFT is the system overseeing international bank transfers. Separately, there has been talk for some time of upgrading a bailout fund cobbled together during Europe's debt crisis into a full-fledged European monetary fund to assist troubled countries.
"The devil is in a thousand details," Maas said. "But every day that the (Iran) agreement continues to exist is better than the highly explosive crisis that otherwise looms in the Middle East."
He also said that Europe must "expose fake news as such," renewing Germany's argument that, if trade isn't reduced to goods, Europe rather than the U.S. has a deficit.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Many of the British actor's fans have campaigned for him to be the first black James Bond over the years.More >>
Many of the British actor's fans have campaigned for him to be the first black James Bond over the years.More >>
Authorities say a plane that blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport will attempt to make an emergency landing at an airport in Massachusetts.More >>
Authorities say a plane that blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport will attempt to make an emergency landing at an airport in Massachusetts.More >>
Hoopla over 'Crazy Rich Asians' to premiere in Singapore as critics debate its take on city's uber richMore >>
Hoopla over 'Crazy Rich Asians' to premiere in Singapore as critics debate its take on city's uber richMore >>
With the music industry's top acts absent, the two-hour 2018 MTV Video Music Awards lacked star power and felt flatMore >>
With the music industry's top acts absent, the two-hour 2018 MTV Video Music Awards lacked star power and felt flatMore >>
Two men have been arrested after a woman was attacked after withdrawing $75,000 from a Houston-area bankMore >>
Two men have been arrested after a woman was attacked after withdrawing $75,000 from a Houston-area bankMore >>
President Donald Trump is sharply accusing congressional Democrats of allowing open borders and crime to fester, using a White House event to stoke a fall campaign fight over immigration and the U.S. southern borderMore >>
President Donald Trump is sharply accusing congressional Democrats of allowing open borders and crime to fester, using a White House event to stoke a fall campaign fight over immigration and the U.S. southern borderMore >>
A new project is documenting the history of LGBTQ people in the Deep SouthMore >>
A new project is documenting the history of LGBTQ people in the Deep SouthMore >>
Sounding alarms about the midterm elections, former adviser Steve Bannon says Republicans must rally behind President Donald Trump to surviveMore >>
Sounding alarms about the midterm elections, former adviser Steve Bannon says Republicans must rally behind President Donald Trump to surviveMore >>
Catholics across the U.S. shaken by the latest revelations of priests sexually abusing children are considering withholding or reducing their donations to their local churches as they look for ways to express their angerMore >>
Catholics across the U.S. shaken by the latest revelations of priests sexually abusing children are considering withholding or reducing their donations to their local churches as they look for ways to express their angerMore >>
Anne and Bruce Hunt of Chicago made the first of what would become 48 family scrapbooks in 1936More >>
Anne and Bruce Hunt of Chicago made the first of what would become 48 family scrapbooks in 1936More >>
President Donald Trump on Friday defended his former campaign chairman on trial for financial fraud, calling Paul Manafort a "very good person" as a jury entered its second day of deliberations.More >>
President Donald Trump on Friday defended his former campaign chairman on trial for financial fraud, calling Paul Manafort a "very good person" as a jury entered its second day of deliberations.More >>
The Defense Department says the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump won't happen in 2018More >>
The Defense Department says the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump won't happen in 2018More >>