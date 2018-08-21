The Latest: US sanctions more Russians - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: US sanctions more Russians

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Russia sanctions (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

The Treasury Department is going after two companies and two Russians suspected of trying to circumvent U.S. sanctions imposed in June in response to cyberattacks and other malicious activities run by Moscow's military and spy services.

The June sanctions were a response to cyberattacks, including last year's NotPetya attack, as well as intrusions into the U.S. energy grid and global network infrastructure. Treasury officials said then that Russia also had been tracking undersea cables that carry the bulk of the world's telecommunications data.

Tuesday's action freezes any assets held in the U.S. by Marina Igorevna Tsareva and Anton Aleksandrovich Nagibin, as well as by the companies Vela-Marine and Lacno S.R.O., which is based in Slovakia.

Those companies and people are suspected of trying to get around sanctions against Divetechnoservices of St. Petersburg. That company was sanctioned in June for procuring underwater equipment and diving systems for Russian government agencies.

As well, the U.S. is sanctioning two Russian shipping companies suspected of transferring petroleum products to North Korean vessels in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

___

10:15 a.m.

The U.S. is sanctioning two Russian shipping companies suspected of transferring petroleum products to North Korean vessels in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Treasury said that earlier this year, one vessel linked to the Russian companies transferred 3,500 tons of oil to ships flying the North Korea flag.

Treasury said the buyer was North Korea's Taesong Bank. The bank is linked to the Workers' Party of Korea Office 39, which engages in illicit economic activities for North Korean leaders.

The sanctions seek to pressure North Korea to give up its nuclear program. They block the two Russian shipping companies' assets in the U.S. and ban Americans from dealing with them.

Tuesday's action targeted Primorye Maritime Logistics Co. and Gudzon Shipping Co., based in the city of Vladivostok, and six of their vessels.

___

7:40 a.m.

Britain wants the European Union to ensure its sanctions on Russia are sufficiently comprehensive in response to accusations Moscow poisoned a former Russian spy in Britain, using a nerve agent.

In advance excerpts from his first speech in the U.S. as the U.K.'s foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt says Russia's foreign policy under President Vladimir Putin "has made the world a more dangerous place." He says the EU should review its sanctions and make sure "we truly stand shoulder to shoulder with the U.S."

Hunt is speaking Tuesday morning at the U.S. Institute of Peace. The British Embassy previewed his speech on Monday.

Earlier this month the Trump administration announced new export restrictions on Russia in response to the poisoning.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • Poll: Support for school choice growing among Republicans

    Poll: Support for school choice growing among Republicans

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-08-21 04:15:13 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-08-21 16:17:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testifies during hearing on the FY19 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. Support for charter schools and private school voucher programs has gon...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testifies during hearing on the FY19 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. Support for charter schools and private school voucher programs has gon...

    Meanwhile, Americans seem to be more satisfied with their local police and the post office than with their neighborhood school.

    More >>

    Meanwhile, Americans seem to be more satisfied with their local police and the post office than with their neighborhood school.

    More >>

  • Microsoft uncovers more Russian hacking ahead of midterms

    Microsoft uncovers more Russian hacking ahead of midterms

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-08-21 04:25:35 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-08-21 16:17:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File). FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, a man is silhouetted as he walks in front of Microsoft logo at an event in New Delhi, India. Microsoft says it’s uncovered new Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political grou...(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File). FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, a man is silhouetted as he walks in front of Microsoft logo at an event in New Delhi, India. Microsoft says it’s uncovered new Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political grou...

    The hacking attempts mirror similar Russian attacks ahead of the 2016 election, which U.S. intelligence officials have said were focused on helping to elect Republican Donald Trump to the presidency by hurting his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

    More >>

    The hacking attempts mirror similar Russian attacks ahead of the 2016 election, which U.S. intelligence officials have said were focused on helping to elect Republican Donald Trump to the presidency by hurting his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

    More >>

  • The Latest: US sanctions more Russians

    The Latest: US sanctions more Russians

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-08-21 15:06:23 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-08-21 16:17:33 GMT
    UK calls on EU to weigh possible toughening of sanctions on Russia in response to accusations Moscow poisoned a former Russian spy in Britain.More >>
    UK calls on EU to weigh possible toughening of sanctions on Russia in response to accusations Moscow poisoned a former Russian spy in Britain.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly