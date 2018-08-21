Crash sparks power outage at Longwood University

Power was knocked out in Farmville for several hours late Monday after this crash. (Source: Longwood Rotunda) FARMVILLE, VA (WWBT) -
A single-vehicle crash in Farmville sparked a widespread power outage on Monday night, including at Longwood University.
The school's newspaper, Longwood Rotunda, posted to Twitter photos of the crash scene and students standing outside after the incident, which happened just after 9:30 p.m.
Police say that Michael Aaron Cook, 28, of Burkeville, was traveling south on Midtown Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a power transformer within Midtown Square.
Cook was arrested and charged with a DUI.
Longwood Landings was evacuated as a precaution, according to the Longwood Rotunda.
Power was restored to parts of the area around 1 a.m. Monday.
