Crash sparks power outage at Longwood University

Power was knocked out in Farmville for several hours late Monday after this crash. (Source: Longwood Rotunda)

A single-vehicle crash in Farmville sparked a widespread power outage on Monday night, including at Longwood University.

The school's newspaper, Longwood Rotunda, posted to Twitter photos of the crash scene and students standing outside after the incident, which happened just after 9:30 p.m.

BREAKING: Crews are working to restore power in the Northwest building of the Longwood Landings after a car struck the transformer box behind Moe’s. It is unknown when the power will be restored, according to REC for the Landings Mary Winn pic.twitter.com/jO9SX5onla — Longwood Rotunda (@longwoodrotunda) August 21, 2018

Police say that Michael Aaron Cook, 28, of Burkeville, was traveling south on Midtown Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a power transformer within Midtown Square.

Cook was arrested and charged with a DUI.

Longwood Landings was evacuated as a precaution, according to the Longwood Rotunda.

UPDATE: All Landings residents have been evacuated as a safety precaution by crews, according to Landings RA Trevor Heath pic.twitter.com/WuVIQEaIXo — Longwood Rotunda (@longwoodrotunda) August 21, 2018

Power was restored to parts of the area around 1 a.m. Monday.

