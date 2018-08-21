Atlanta leaders seek more details on Amazon-sized project - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Atlanta leaders seek more details on Amazon-sized project

By JEFF MARTIN
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - As Amazon.com prepares to select its site for a second headquarters, Atlanta leaders want to know more about plans for a colossal development project downtown.

Atlanta city council members want to know how much public money will be spent to develop an underused site known as "The Gulch." More details could emerge at their Tuesday meeting.

Planning documents show the project could fit Amazon's criteria for its second headquarters. Plans from earlier this year revealed it could include 9.3 million square feet (87 million square meters) of office space - more than three times the space in the Empire State Building.

The projected completion date is 2027, which is when Amazon has said it needs up to 8 million square feet (743,000 square meters) of office space for a second headquarters outside Seattle.

"The Gulch" properties now include parking lots, abandoned buildings and railroad tracks surrounded by Mercedes-Benz Stadium, CNN Center and government towers.

In January, Amazon narrowed its list of potential communities for the project and included Atlanta among its 20 finalists.

The others are Boston; Austin, Texas; Chicago; Columbus, Ohio; Dallas; Denver; Indianapolis; Los Angeles; Miami; Montgomery County, Maryland; Nashville, Tennessee; Newark, New Jersey; New York City; northern Virginia; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; Raleigh, North Carolina; Toronto and Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Madonna's rambling Aretha Franklin tribute earns backlash

    Madonna's rambling Aretha Franklin tribute earns backlash

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 1:38 AM EDT2018-08-21 05:38:08 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-08-21 13:20:31 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Madonna presents a tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Madonna presents a tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York.

    Some accused Madonna, in her spiky silver headpiece, heavy necklaces and beaded bracelets, of cultural appropriation. Far more accused her of making the show's only tribute to Franklin all about herself.

    More >>

    Some accused Madonna, in her spiky silver headpiece, heavy necklaces and beaded bracelets, of cultural appropriation. Far more accused her of making the show's only tribute to Franklin all about herself.

    More >>

  • Review: MTV VMAs was a shocking event, for the wrong reasons

    Review: MTV VMAs was a shocking event, for the wrong reasons

    Monday, August 20 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-08-20 15:08:11 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-08-21 13:20:26 GMT
    Cardi B will make her first public appearance since giving birth at the MTV Video Music Awards, and it might be worth it because she could win big.More >>
    Cardi B will make her first public appearance since giving birth at the MTV Video Music Awards, and it might be worth it because she could win big.More >>

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' hoopla elicits mixed feelings in Asia

    'Crazy Rich Asians' hoopla elicits mixed feelings in Asia

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 4:13 AM EDT2018-08-21 08:13:01 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-08-21 13:19:53 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE: In this Aug. 14, 2018, file photo, Actors Michelle Yeoh, from left, Henry Golding, Constance Wu, Ken Jeong and Awkwafina participate in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film "Crazy Rich Asians" a...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE: In this Aug. 14, 2018, file photo, Actors Michelle Yeoh, from left, Henry Golding, Constance Wu, Ken Jeong and Awkwafina participate in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film "Crazy Rich Asians" a...
    Hoopla over 'Crazy Rich Asians' to premiere in Singapore as critics debate its take on city's uber rich.More >>
    Hoopla over 'Crazy Rich Asians' to premiere in Singapore as critics debate its take on city's uber rich.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly