Hanover Sheriff's Office IDs man killed in 3-vehicle crash

One person was killed and two others injured in a head-on crash in Hanover. (Source: Hanover Sheriff's Office)

A 61-year-old man from North Carolina died Monday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash in the 14000 block of Washington Highway.

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says a 2003 Kia Sedona was traveling north on Washington Highway and crossed the double solid yellow lines into the southbound travel lanes.

The Kia hit a 2007 Ford F150 head-on and then hit a 2015 Penske Box Truck.

A passenger in the Ford - John James Bailey III, 61, of Tarboro, North Carolina - was killed in the crash, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

The drivers of the Ford and Kia were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12 . All rights reserved.