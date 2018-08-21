Pedestrian hit, killed on Mechanicsville Turnpike - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Pedestrian hit, killed on Mechanicsville Turnpike

Eastbound lanes were closed around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: NBC12) Eastbound lanes were closed around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Mechanicsville Turnpike early Tuesday, police said. 

The incident shut down all eastbound lanes of the road between Barlow Street and Watts Lane around 3:20 a.m. for several hours

This area is near a construction project.

There's currently no information on whether or not charges will be filed.

The road reopened around 7:30 a.m.

