Pedestrian hit, killed on Mechanicsville Turnpike

Eastbound lanes were closed around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Mechanicsville Turnpike early Tuesday, police said.

The incident shut down all eastbound lanes of the road between Barlow Street and Watts Lane around 3:20 a.m. for several hours

This area is near a construction project.

There's currently no information on whether or not charges will be filed.

The road reopened around 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12 . All rights reserved.