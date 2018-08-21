Man hit, killed on Mechanicsville Turnpike was fleeing police

Eastbound lanes were closed around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)

A man was hit by a truck and killed on Mechanicsville Turnpike early Tuesday, police said.

According to Henrico police, Linwood Michael Lewis, 39, of Henrico, was pulled over in the 3000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a traffic violation around 3:30 Tuesday morning. Once stopped, the man fled on foot and was hit by a truck.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident shut down all eastbound lanes of the road between Barlow Street and Watts Lane around 3:20 a.m. for several hours

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12 . All rights reserved.