Malaysian PM says China-financed projects canceled - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Malaysian PM says China-financed projects canceled

(Roman Pilipey/Pool Photo via AP). Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, center, speaks to Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) during their meeting at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (Roman Pilipey/Pool Photo via AP). Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, center, speaks to Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) during their meeting at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.

BEIJING (AP) - Multibillion-dollar China-financed projects in Malaysia have been canceled because they aren't needed and will saddle the country with an unsustainable amount of debt, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad told reporters on the final day of a visit to Beijing on Tuesday.

Mahathir told Malaysian reporters that both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang understood the reasons behind the cancellations and "accepted them." China had earlier defended the investments as bringing tangible benefits to both sides.

The projects, comprising a $20 billion East Coast Rail Link and two energy pipelines worth $2.3 billion, had already been suspended pending renegotiation.

"It's all about pouring in too much money which we cannot afford, we cannot repay and also because we don't need these projects for Malaysia at this moment," Mahathir said.

While the projects could be restarted in the future if considered necessary, Malaysia's current focus is on reducing the national debt, Mahathir said.

"With that debt, if we are not careful we can become bankrupt," he said, blaming the "stupidity" of the administration of his predecessor, Najib Razak, whom he ousted in elections earlier this year and now faces charges of massive corruption.

Malaysia will still have to pay "substantial" penalties to extract itself from the projects and also needs to "find out where money that has been paid for the projects have gone to," Mahathir said.

Days before heading to Beijing, Mahathir was already saying Malaysia didn't need the projects, part of Xi's Belt and Road initiative to build ports, railways and other trade-related infrastructure across Asia, often built by Chinese contractors and financed by loans from Chinese state banks.

Belt and Road projects in Thailand, Sri Lanka and other countries have run into complaints that they are wasteful, too costly, give too little work to local companies or might facilitate embezzlement and other graft.

Also during his news conference, Mahathir said he didn't raise the issue of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho during his visit. He said Low is "probably" hiding in China but he has no proof of this.

The U.S. Justice Department alleges Low was a key figure in the theft and international laundering of $4.5 billion from Malaysia's 1MDB investment fund by associates of Najib.

___

Associated Press writer Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Logic stages immigrant protest at VMAs with parents, kids

    Logic stages immigrant protest at VMAs with parents, kids

    Monday, August 20 2018 10:34 PM EDT2018-08-21 02:34:06 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 4:29 AM EDT2018-08-21 08:29:13 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Ryan Tedder of One Republic, left, and Logic embrace after performing "One Day" onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Ryan Tedder of One Republic, left, and Logic embrace after performing "One Day" onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York.

    The children stood in a line as a "human wall," some swaying and clapping to Logic's new song, "One Day."

    More >>

    The children stood in a line as a "human wall," some swaying and clapping to Logic's new song, "One Day."

    More >>

  • MTV VMAs was a shocking event, for the wrong reasons

    MTV VMAs was a shocking event, for the wrong reasons

    Monday, August 20 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-08-20 15:08:11 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 4:28 AM EDT2018-08-21 08:28:42 GMT
    Cardi B will make her first public appearance since giving birth at the MTV Video Music Awards, and it might be worth it because she could win big.More >>
    Cardi B will make her first public appearance since giving birth at the MTV Video Music Awards, and it might be worth it because she could win big.More >>

  • MTV launches drive to get young people to vote

    MTV launches drive to get young people to vote

    Monday, August 20 2018 11:03 AM EDT2018-08-20 15:03:14 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 4:24 AM EDT2018-08-21 08:24:53 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 17, 2018, file photo, Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment commissioner Julie Menin, center, Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president of MSG live, left, and Bruce Gillmer, global hea...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 17, 2018, file photo, Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment commissioner Julie Menin, center, Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president of MSG live, left, and Bruce Gillmer, global hea...
    MTV is launching a drive to get young people registered and voting this fall, the first time the youth-centric network is doing so in a non-presidential election year.More >>
    MTV is launching a drive to get young people registered and voting this fall, the first time the youth-centric network is doing so in a non-presidential election year.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly