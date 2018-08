Poll: Support for school choice growing among Republicans

The district, which serves 18,000 students in a large suburban area north of Denver, believes it will save as much as $1 million.

The district, which serves 18,000 students in a large suburban area north of Denver, believes it will save as much as $1 million.

No more Mondays for CO school district moving to 4-day week

No more Mondays for CO school district moving to 4-day week

“So if I say something and he says something, and it’s my word against his, and he’s best friends with Mueller, so Mueller might say: ‘Well, I believe Comey,’” President Trump told Reuters.

“So if I say something and he says something, and it’s my word against his, and he’s best friends with Mueller, so Mueller might say: ‘Well, I believe Comey,’” President Trump told Reuters.

The president has said in the past he would welcome such an interview with Mueller. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The president has said in the past he would welcome such an interview with Mueller. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Trump says he doesn't believe Mueller would treat him fairly in interview

Trump says he doesn't believe Mueller would treat him fairly in interview

The renaming is part of a national movement to eliminate references to Confederate leaders.

The renaming is part of a national movement to eliminate references to Confederate leaders.

The renaming is part of a national movement to eliminate references to Confederate leaders. (Source: KOKI/CNN)

The renaming is part of a national movement to eliminate references to Confederate leaders. (Source: KOKI/CNN)

The hacking attempts mirror similar Russian attacks ahead of the 2016 election, which U.S. intelligence officials have said were focused on helping to elect Republican Donald Trump to the presidency by hurting his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

The hacking attempts mirror similar Russian attacks ahead of the 2016 election, which U.S. intelligence officials have said were focused on helping to elect Republican Donald Trump to the presidency by hurting his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File). FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, a man is silhouetted as he walks in front of Microsoft logo at an event in New Delhi, India. Microsoft says it’s uncovered new Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political grou...

(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File). FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, a man is silhouetted as he walks in front of Microsoft logo at an event in New Delhi, India. Microsoft says it’s uncovered new Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political grou...

A plan to be announced in coming days would give states broad authority to determine how to restrict carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

A plan to be announced in coming days would give states broad authority to determine how to restrict carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump speaks during an event to salute U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump speaks during an event to salute U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug...

The 19 states that sued the Texas company fear the plans, if disseminated online, could be used by people who are not legally permitted to buy or possess guns.

The 19 states that sued the Texas company fear the plans, if disseminated online, could be used by people who are not legally permitted to buy or possess guns.

The 19 states that sued the Texas company fear the plans, if disseminated online, could be used by people who are not legally permitted to buy or possess guns. (Source: CNN)

The 19 states that sued the Texas company fear the plans, if disseminated online, could be used by people who are not legally permitted to buy or possess guns. (Source: CNN)

Republican Sen. Susan Collins supports abortion rights and has vowed to oppose any nominee who has "demonstrated hostility" to Roe v. Wade, but she has spoken highly of President Donald Trump's nominee.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins supports abortion rights and has vowed to oppose any nominee who has "demonstrated hostility" to Roe v. Wade, but she has spoken highly of President Donald Trump's nominee.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). In this Aug. 15, 2018, photo, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, center, walks to the office of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., for a meeting with her on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kavanaugh is set to meet with Republican Sen. ...

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). In this Aug. 15, 2018, photo, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, center, walks to the office of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., for a meeting with her on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kavanaugh is set to meet with Republican Sen. ...

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testifies during hearing on the FY19 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington.

By MARIA DANILOVA

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Support for charter schools and private school voucher programs has gone up over the past year, with Republicans accounting for much of the increase, according to a survey published Tuesday.

The findings by Education Next, a journal published by Harvard's Kennedy School and Stanford University, come as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos promotes alternatives to traditional public schools.

Forty-four percent of respondents in the poll conducted in May said they support the expansion of charter schools, compared to 39 percent in 2017. The gain of 5 percentage points, however, did not fully offset the drop in support from 51 percent in 2016.

When broken down according to party affiliation, 57 percent of Republicans and 36 percent of Democrats voiced support for charter schools, compared to 47 percent of Republicans and 34 percent of Democrats in 2017.

"Support is up among Republicans for various strategies to expand school choice, and the Trump administration's embrace of those policies is a likely explanation," said Martin West, associate professor of education at Harvard University and a co-author of the report.

Nina Rees, president of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools said the findings "demonstrate through the educational choices they make for their children - families want high-quality charter school options for their kids.

"Above all else, parents care that their child has access to an excellent school, and as education advocates it is our job to ensure that wish becomes a reality," Rees added.

Robin Lake, director of the Center on Reinventing Public Education, noted that support for charters has risen mostly among Republicans.

"I hate to see an issue turn into a partisan question," Lake said. "I don't think that an education policy that's designed to get better outcomes for kids should ever be a partisan issue."

Support for publicly funded vouchers given to low-income families to help them pay tuition at private school rose from 37 percent to 42 percent over the past year.

Meanwhile, Americans seem to be more satisfied with their local police and the post office than with their neighborhood school. While 51 percent of respondents said they would give their local schools a grade of A or B, 68 percent gave the local post office a similar grade and 69 percent the local police.

"It makes sense that only 50 percent of Americans are giving their public school a good grade of an A or a B that they would express support for alternatives to those public schools," said Patrick McGuinn, a professor of political science and education at Drew University.

The Education Department did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

In the Black Lives Matter era, African-American respondents gave their local police much lower marks than other respondents, but their views of their local schools were even worse. Thirty-nine percent gave their local schools an A or a B, while the local police force received such marks from 43 percent of African-American respondents.

The study also found that many Americans favor raising teacher salaries and increasing school funding in the aftermath of teachers walking out of schools in six states earlier this spring to protest pay and other issues.

Informed about average teacher earnings in their state, nearly half said they support raising teacher pay. That number was 67 percent when respondents were not told explicitly how much their local teachers were making. Nationally, the average teacher's salary was $58,950 in 2017, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

"The sense of economic insecurity for teachers is very strong and there is growing support for higher pay, not just from teachers but from the broader community," said Evan Stone, CEO of Educators For Excellence, a teachers' advocacy organization.

West said that while many believe teachers should be making more, there is disagreement over whether they should be compensated based on how much their students learn or using some other metric.

"To the extent that the debate moves from how much are teachers are paid to how they are paid, there is potential for continued conflict," West said.

The Education Next survey was based on interviews with 4,601 adults across the country. The margin of error was 1.4 percentage points.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.