Driver killed in fiery Henrico crash

Henrico police say the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. (Source: NBC12)

The Henrico Police Department says the driver of a Ford Mustang was killed Saturday morning in a crash.

An officer came upon a vehicle on fire at 2:15 a.m. in the 6400 block of Elko Road.

"The officer, who determined the vehicle had crashed and was still occupied, attempted to remove the single occupant from the vehicle but was unable to do so," police said Monday.

The occupant, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

