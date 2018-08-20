VCU's Spirit Walk to close streets

The Spirit Walk is around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 21. (Source: NBC12)

As students return to VCU, the school is gearing up for one of its biggest events - New Student Convocation and Spirit Walk.

Students will walk from the Siegel Center to the University Student Commons around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, shutting down all east and westbound lanes of West Broad Street at the north intersection of Harrison Street.

The road will be closed for about 20 minutes.

The Spirit Walk will take students south on Harrison Street, crossing Grace and Franklin streets, and then heads east onto Park Avenue.

Police will also close Harrison Street between Broad Street and Grove Avenue to allow participants to walk the route.

Police will block intersections along Harrison Street and will reopen streets for vehicles as soon as participants pass through.

The walk route continues south on Linden Street and end at the University Student Commons on Floyd Avenue.

Floyd Avenue, between Harrison and Cherry streets, will be closed until 10 p.m. for a student block party.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12