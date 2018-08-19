Police: Woman dead after being thrown from truck while holding mattress

A 27-year-old woman died Sunday afternoon after she was riding in the back of a pickup truck and thrown from the vehicle along with a mattress.

Police said around 4:10 p.m. they were called to the 6900 block of Osborne Turnpike for a medical emergency.

The woman - Jesse Disse, of Henrico - was found in the roadway with "obvious signs of trauma."

Police say Diss "was riding in the bed of a Ford pick-up truck with a mattress when she and the mattress were thrown from the bed of the truck. Both landed in the roadway."

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Officials say alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

