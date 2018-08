One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Henrico.

Police say the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. in the 6900 block of Osborne Turnpike.

Officials say alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash.

The Henrico Police Crash Team is investigating.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12