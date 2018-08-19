Woman killed in head-on crash

One woman was killed after a head-on collision in Prince George County Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened in the 11000 block of Hitchcock Road around 10:57 a.m.

Jodie Linkous, 43, of Prince George, was driving heading westbound along Hitchcock Road and crossed the center of the road when she struck a Honda Accord head-on.

Linkous was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The other driver was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate by interviewing the other driver and anyone else who might have seen what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12