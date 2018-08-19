Drought reveals remains of German 'Atlantis' in lake - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Drought reveals remains of German 'Atlantis' in lake

(Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP, file). File - In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 file photo the foundation walls of old buildings appear at the riverside of the Edersee in Waldeck, Germany due to a low water level because of a drought period. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP, file). File - In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 file photo the foundation walls of old buildings appear at the riverside of the Edersee in Waldeck, Germany due to a low water level because of a drought period.
(Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP, file). File - In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 file photo the foundation walls of old buildings appear at the riverside of the Edersee in Waldeck, Germany due to a low water level because of a drought period. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP, file). File - In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 file photo the foundation walls of old buildings appear at the riverside of the Edersee in Waldeck, Germany due to a low water level because of a drought period.

BERLIN (AP) - A sustained drought in Germany has revealed the ruins of a village abandoned when a large reservoir was created more than 100 years ago.

German news agency dpa reported Sunday that a bridge and the foundations of Berich - known locally as the Atlantis of Lake Eder - have recently emerged from the waters in the central state of Hesse.

Germany's third-biggest reservoir is being drained to keep water levels on the Weser river high enough for shipping.

Like many European countries, Germany has seen remarkably little rain in recent months.

The government is expected to decide Wednesday whether to provide federal aid to farmers whose business has suffered from the drought. Eight German states have already reported drought-related damage amounting to 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • John Williams composition about ghost making world premiere

    John Williams composition about ghost making world premiere

    Saturday, August 18 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-08-18 14:05:42 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-08-19 15:13:13 GMT
    A new John Williams composition about a ghost said to have scared Leonard Bernstein is making its world premiere.More >>
    A new John Williams composition about a ghost said to have scared Leonard Bernstein is making its world premiere.More >>

  • AP source: It's not just audio, Manigault Newman has video

    AP source: It's not just audio, Manigault Newman has video

    Friday, August 17 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-08-17 21:39:40 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-08-19 15:13:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Television personality and former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman listens during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in New York.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Television personality and former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman listens during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in New York.
    Omarosa Manigault Newman's stash of documentation is said to include video, emails, text message and other material.More >>
    Omarosa Manigault Newman's stash of documentation is said to include video, emails, text message and other material.More >>

  • Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make their engagement official

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make their engagement official

    Saturday, August 18 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-08-18 15:11:03 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-08-19 15:13:10 GMT
    (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 1, 2017 file photo, Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçon...(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 1, 2017 file photo, Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçon...
    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have officially announced their engagement.More >>
    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have officially announced their engagement.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly