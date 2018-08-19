Report warns 840 French bridges may face risk of collapse - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Report warns 840 French bridges may face risk of collapse

PARIS (AP) - An audit commissioned by the French government says about 840 French bridges are suffering from serious damages and at risk of eventual collapse.

President Emmanuel Macron's government had already promised new infrastructure spending but is coming under new pressure after last week's bridge collapse in neighboring Italy that killed 43 people.

The audit, published Sunday by the Journal du Dimanche newspaper, says of the 12,000 government-maintained bridges in France, a third need repairs and 7 percent, or about 840 bridges, present a "risk of collapse" in the coming years and may be closed down.

The audit does not address thousands of other French bridges maintained by private companies or local authorities.

Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne told broadcaster Franceinfo last week that bridge "maintenance is our priority."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

