Belarusian leader Lukashenko fires Cabinet as economy sinks - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Belarusian leader Lukashenko fires Cabinet as economy sinks

(AP Photo/Sergei Grits, FILE). FILE - In this file photo taken on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks to media at a polling station after voting during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. Alexander Lukashenk... (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, FILE). FILE - In this file photo taken on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks to media at a polling station after voting during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. Alexander Lukashenk...
(Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP). A new Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas poses for a photo in Minsk, Belarus, on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed the country's prime minister and other top m... (Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP). A new Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas poses for a photo in Minsk, Belarus, on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed the country's prime minister and other top m...
(Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP). The new Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas in Minsk, Belarus, on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed the country's prime minister and other top ministers, accord... (Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP). The new Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas in Minsk, Belarus, on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed the country's prime minister and other top ministers, accord...

MINSK, Belarus (AP) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has fired his Cabinet, emphasizing the need to strengthen the economy to preserve the nation's post-Soviet independence.

Lukashenko said he fired Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov's Cabinet for failing to execute his orders and for paying too little attention to the country's social needs. He appointed banker Sergei Rumas to succeed Kobyakov.

Lukashenko has ruled Belarus with an iron hand for 24 years, maintaining rigid Soviet-style controls over economy and showing little tolerance for dissent or independent media.

He warned Saturday that Belarus will not turn into a "vassal" of its giant neighbor, Russia, even though he underlined the importance of close ties with Moscow.

Belarus has long depended on cheap energy and other subsidies from Russia, which is facing its own economic woes and warned that it would scale down assistance to its ally.

Lukashenko criticized Russia for failing to honor its agreements with Belarus.

"We will never become a vassal to anyone," he said, warning against any attempts to encroach on Belarus' independence.

"We will remain independent for as long as our economy develops as needed," the Belarusian leader said, warning that "we won't be able to maintain our independence if we ruin the economy."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • John Williams composition about ghost making world premiere

    John Williams composition about ghost making world premiere

    Saturday, August 18 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-08-18 14:05:42 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 9:38 AM EDT2018-08-19 13:38:03 GMT
    A new John Williams composition about a ghost said to have scared Leonard Bernstein is making its world premiere.More >>
    A new John Williams composition about a ghost said to have scared Leonard Bernstein is making its world premiere.More >>

  • AP source: It's not just audio, Manigault Newman has video

    AP source: It's not just audio, Manigault Newman has video

    Friday, August 17 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-08-17 21:39:40 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 9:38 AM EDT2018-08-19 13:38:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Television personality and former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman listens during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in New York.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Television personality and former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman listens during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in New York.
    Omarosa Manigault Newman's stash of documentation is said to include video, emails, text message and other material.More >>
    Omarosa Manigault Newman's stash of documentation is said to include video, emails, text message and other material.More >>

  • Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make their engagement official

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make their engagement official

    Saturday, August 18 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-08-18 15:11:03 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-08-19 13:37:58 GMT
    (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 1, 2017 file photo, Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçon...(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 1, 2017 file photo, Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçon...
    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have officially announced their engagement.More >>
    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have officially announced their engagement.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly