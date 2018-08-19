One man dead after accident in Chester

The crash was at the intersection of West Hundred Road and Jefferson Davis Highway. (Source: NBC12)

Chesterfield County Police are investigating after one man died in a crash at the intersection of West Hundred Road and Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police said witnesses informed them that the driver of a 2002 Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on West Hundred Road, ran a red light and struck a 2018 Ford Explorer.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to John Randolph Hospital and died from their injuries. The driver and passenger of the Explorer were taken to Chippenham Hospital. They both only had minor injuries.

Police will release the identity of the driver after notifying next of kin of the death. This is a developing story.

