Chesterfield police ID man killed in crash after running red light

Police say the driver ran a red light at the intersection of West Hundred Road and Jefferson Davis Highway. (Source: NBC12)

Chesterfield County Police are investigating after a man died in a crash at the intersection of West Hundred Road and Jefferson Davis Highway early Sunday.

Police said witnesses informed them that the driver of a 2002 Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on West Hundred Road, ran a red light and struck a 2018 Ford Explorer.

The driver - identified Monday as Daniel Semitschew, 47, of Midlothian - was transported to John Randolph Hospital where he later died. The driver and passenger of the Explorer were taken to Chippenham Hospital. They both had minor injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12