Superdry founder gives $1.28 million to anti-Brexit campaign

By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) - The co-founder of the fashion brand Superdry said Sunday he has donated 1 million pounds ($1.28 million) to a group seeking a new referendum on Britain's departure from the European Union, as the U.K. government prepares to publish its assessment of the impact of leaving the bloc without an agreement on future relations.
Julian Dunkerton, whose streetwear brand has outlets in 46 countries, wrote in the Sunday Times that he is backing the People's Vote campaign because he predicts Brexit will be a "disaster" and "we have a genuine chance to turn this around."
With only seven months until Britain is due to leave the EU, exit talks have stalled and both sides say the chances of the U.K. crashing out without a deal are rising. That has energized those calling for a new vote on the departure terms, who sense that public opinion in Britain shifting against Brexit.
Pro-Brexit advocates, meanwhile, plan a campaign to ensure the British government goes through with the decision to leave, which was made by voters in a 2016 referendum.
Former U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage announced Saturday that he would join a cross-country bus tour by the group Leave Means Leave to oppose Prime Minister Theresa May's plan for future ties with the EU, which he branded a "cowardly sell-out."
May is proposing to stick close to EU regulations in return for free trade in goods. The plan has infuriated Brexit-backers such as Farage and former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who say it would leave the U.K. tethered to the bloc and unable to strike new trade deals around the world.
Britain and the EU aim to hammer out an agreement on divorce terms and future trade by October - or, at the latest, December - so that it can be approved by all individual EU countries before the U.K. leaves the bloc on March 29.
But talks have bogged down amid infighting within May's divided Conservative government. Last week Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics put the chances of getting a Brexit deal at 50-50.
U.K. businesses have warned that leaving without a deal could cause mayhem for trade and travel, bringing higher food prices, logjams around U.K. ports and disruption to everything from aviation to medical supplies.
The U.K. government says it remains confident of reaching a deal, but is preparing for all outcomes. On Thursday it plans to publish the first in a series of technical reports outlining the effects a no-deal Brexit would have on various sectors and offering advice to businesses and the public on how to prepare.
Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said the planning is "the responsible thing for any government to do, to mitigate the risks and make sure the U.K. is ready to make a success of Brexit."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Britain's international trade minister says it's likely the U.K. will fail to agree on a divorce deal with the European Union before it leaves the bloc next year.More >>
Britain's international trade minister says it's likely the U.K. will fail to agree on a divorce deal with the European Union before it leaves the bloc next year.More >>
President Donald Trump on Friday defended his former campaign chairman on trial for financial fraud, calling Paul Manafort a "very good person" as a jury entered its second day of deliberations.More >>
President Donald Trump on Friday defended his former campaign chairman on trial for financial fraud, calling Paul Manafort a "very good person" as a jury entered its second day of deliberations.More >>
The Defense Department says the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump won't happen in 2018More >>
The Defense Department says the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump won't happen in 2018More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the Taliban's deadly assault on the Afghan city of Ghazni is the kind of violence the insurgents are likely to repeat in the run up to parliamentary elections scheduled for OctoberMore >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the Taliban's deadly assault on the Afghan city of Ghazni is the kind of violence the insurgents are likely to repeat in the run up to parliamentary elections scheduled for OctoberMore >>
A deputy in Northern California fired several beanbag rounds into a back car window to free a trapped bear that had likely been searching for snacksMore >>
A deputy in Northern California fired several beanbag rounds into a back car window to free a trapped bear that had likely been searching for snacksMore >>
AP Interview: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is considering a 2020 presidential run, says President Donald Trump has done "plenty of racist things" to divide the nation while failing to deliver on health care reform and other promisesMore >>
AP Interview: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is considering a 2020 presidential run, says President Donald Trump has done "plenty of racist things" to divide the nation while failing to deliver on health care reform and other promisesMore >>
The remains of a Marine lost since the early days of World War II have been buried in Philadelphia, more than 70 years after he was killedMore >>
The remains of a Marine lost since the early days of World War II have been buried in Philadelphia, more than 70 years after he was killedMore >>
After eight seasons of fighting for her life on AMC's "The Walking Dead," Lauren Cohan is embracing change with the new film "Mile 22" and a TV series for ABC called "Whiskey Cavalier"More >>
After eight seasons of fighting for her life on AMC's "The Walking Dead," Lauren Cohan is embracing change with the new film "Mile 22" and a TV series for ABC called "Whiskey Cavalier"More >>
Like the best actors and poets, nothing came between how Aretha Franklin felt and what she could express, between what she expressed and how we responded.More >>
Like the best actors and poets, nothing came between how Aretha Franklin felt and what she could express, between what she expressed and how we responded.More >>
Like the best actors and poets, nothing came between how Aretha Franklin felt and what she could express, between what she expressed and how we responded.More >>
Like the best actors and poets, nothing came between how Aretha Franklin felt and what she could express, between what she expressed and how we responded.More >>
Like the best actors and poets, nothing came between how Aretha Franklin felt and what she could express, between what she expressed and how we responded.More >>
Like the best actors and poets, nothing came between how Aretha Franklin felt and what she could express, between what she expressed and how we responded.More >>