VDOT to begin project to improve pedestrian safety

The Virginia Department of Transportation is set to begin construction to make 11 busy intersections safer for pedestrians to cross in Chesterfield and Henrico counties.
The $1.8 million project is one of a series around the Richmond region to improve pedestrian safety. VDOT will add sidewalks, ramps, crosswalks and accessible pedestrian signals.
A list of intersections that will be worked on include:
- West Broad St. and Pouncey Tract Rd./Pump Rd. (Rt. 271)
- Genito Rd. (Rt. 604) and Brandermill Parkway (Rt. 1921)
- Coalfield Rd. (Rt. 754) and North Woolridge Rd. (Rt. 688)
- North Woolridge Rd. (Rt. 688) and Charter Colony Parkway (Rt. 950)
- Patterson Ave. (Rt. 6) and Gaskins Rd. (Rt. 157)
- Gaskins Rd. (Rt. 157) and Gayton Rd.
- Gaskins Rd. (Rt. 157) and Quioccasin Rd.
- Quioccasin Rd. (Rt. 157) and Pemberton Rd.
- Lakeside Ave. (Rt. 161) and Hilliard Rd. (Rte. 356)
- West Broad St. (Rt. 250) and North Gayton Rd.
- Mechanicsville Turnpike (Rt. 360) and Laburnum Ave. (Rt. 197)
Drivers can expect lane and shoulder closures, along with both daytime and nighttime work during off-peak travel times.
Construction begins Monday, Aug. 20 and is expected to be done by spring 2019.
