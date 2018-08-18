VDOT to begin project to improve pedestrian safety - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

VDOT to begin project to improve pedestrian safety

11 intersections will be worked on. (Source: File Image) 11 intersections will be worked on. (Source: File Image)
HENRICO/CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

The Virginia Department of Transportation is set to begin construction to make 11 busy intersections safer for pedestrians to cross in Chesterfield and Henrico counties.

The $1.8 million project is one of a series around the Richmond region to improve pedestrian safety. VDOT will add sidewalks, ramps, crosswalks and accessible pedestrian signals.

A list of intersections that will be worked on include:

  • West Broad St. and Pouncey Tract Rd./Pump Rd. (Rt. 271)     
  • Genito Rd. (Rt. 604) and Brandermill Parkway (Rt. 1921)
  • Coalfield Rd. (Rt. 754) and North Woolridge Rd. (Rt. 688)
  • North Woolridge Rd. (Rt. 688) and Charter Colony Parkway (Rt. 950)
  • Patterson Ave. (Rt. 6) and Gaskins Rd. (Rt. 157)
  • Gaskins Rd. (Rt. 157) and Gayton Rd.
  • Gaskins Rd. (Rt. 157) and Quioccasin Rd.
  • Quioccasin Rd. (Rt. 157) and Pemberton Rd.
  • Lakeside Ave. (Rt. 161) and Hilliard Rd. (Rte. 356)
  • West Broad St. (Rt. 250) and North Gayton Rd.
  • Mechanicsville Turnpike (Rt. 360) and Laburnum Ave. (Rt. 197)

Drivers can expect lane and shoulder closures, along with both daytime and nighttime work during off-peak travel times.

Construction begins Monday, Aug. 20 and is expected to be done by spring 2019. 

