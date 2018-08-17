'Pandemonium' as passengers stranded at Greyhound station

Governor Northam pitched his wish list to the General Assembly budget committees today. His top goal: make the state's Earned Income Tax Credit refundable, using expected extra state revenue from the new federal tax cuts. But republicans say it will make the middle class pay more state taxes. Under the Governor's proposal, he says a family that owes $800 in taxes but qualifies for a $1000 Earned Income Tax Credit would not only owe zero taxes, but would receive a $...More >>
Governor Northam pitched his wish list to the General Assembly budget committees today. His top goal: make the state's Earned Income Tax Credit refundable, using expected extra state revenue from the new federal tax cuts. But republicans say it will make the middle class pay more state taxes. Under the Governor's proposal, he says a family that owes $800 in taxes but qualifies for a $1000 Earned Income Tax Credit would not only owe zero taxes, but would receive a $...More >>
Following the kick-off breakfast at 8 a.m. Aug. 18 at Lucille Brown Middle School, several sites have been recommended for beautification work.More >>
Following the kick-off breakfast at 8 a.m. Aug. 18 at Lucille Brown Middle School, several sites have been recommended for beautification work.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A man using an alias attempted to drive off with stolen shoes and crashed into a tree.More >>
A man using an alias attempted to drive off with stolen shoes and crashed into a tree.More >>
The City of Richmond has shutdown the California-based company called Bird Rides Inc.More >>
The City of Richmond has shutdown the California-based company called Bird Rides Inc.More >>
Shanann Watts' Facebook page painted a portrait of a happy married life - of a woman dedicated to her husband and their two young children.More >>
Shanann Watts' Facebook page painted a portrait of a happy married life - of a woman dedicated to her husband and their two young children.More >>
A husband and wife are dead after an apparent murder suicide in Smith County that happened Thursday night.More >>
A husband and wife are dead after an apparent murder suicide in Smith County that happened Thursday night.More >>
A pizza restaurant alerted authorities to a man exhibiting erratic behavior, leading police to discover his mother's dead body in his home.More >>
A pizza restaurant alerted authorities to a man exhibiting erratic behavior, leading police to discover his mother's dead body in his home.More >>
The Madison Police Department began receiving reports of damage to homes in the Rice Road area on Friday around 5:15 p.m., during a severe thunderstorm in the city. Emergency responders arrived in the area and found numerous homes with structural damage in the Sandalwood Subdivision. Trees were also down in the neighborhood.More >>
The Madison Police Department began receiving reports of damage to homes in the Rice Road area on Friday around 5:15 p.m., during a severe thunderstorm in the city. Emergency responders arrived in the area and found numerous homes with structural damage in the Sandalwood Subdivision. Trees were also down in the neighborhood.More >>
Lane is now the sixth hurricane of the 2018 Pacific season, and is expected to cross into the Central Pacific on Saturday as a major storm.More >>
Lane is now the sixth hurricane of the 2018 Pacific season, and is expected to cross into the Central Pacific on Saturday as a major storm.More >>