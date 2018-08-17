'Pandemonium' as passengers stranded at Greyhound station

For the second time in a week, passengers say they are frustrated with delays at the Boulevard Greyhound Bus station.

"There's no connecting buses, there's no bus drivers, there's no reason why and they don't care," a passenger named Sue, who had been traveling by Greyhound since Wednesday, said. "They're not thinking about the kids, they're not thinking about the handicapped. There's a lot of people in there that's stressed out."

Sue said some people have been sleeping in the Richmond bus terminal, hungry, tired and frustrated. Last week, sources said a national bus driver shortage was causing delays.

Passengers waiting Friday say they were only told by Greyhound customer service that there "weren't enough drivers."

One woman said Richmond was not her final destination, and she was planning to forgo the bus for a train.

"It's pandemonium," Lakisha Kendrick said. "A lot of people have been complaining that they have been here since last night, since 8 this morning. Some people say they were supposed to leave at 8 this morning, they're still here in the terminal."

Kendrick, who lives in Chesterfield, had been waiting for more than three hours to leave Richmond to get to New Jersey.

"Customer service is not helping us," she said. "They're not giving us no type of information."

For Sue, the headaches with Greyhound began when she left Tennessee on Wednesday. She says the delays began the same day, and she was worried her bus scheduled to leave at 6:45 p.m. would continue to be delayed.

"I started using Greyhound back in the 80s, and this is the worst," Sue said. "It's horrifying to see people be mistreated."

Greyhound did not respond to a request for comment.

