'Pandemonium' as passengers stranded at Greyhound station - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'Pandemonium' as passengers stranded at Greyhound station

By Jasmine Turner, Reporter
Connect
Delays with Greyhound buses have passengers concerned. (Source: NBC12) Delays with Greyhound buses have passengers concerned. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

For the second time in a week, passengers say they are frustrated with delays at the Boulevard Greyhound Bus station.

"There's no connecting buses, there's no bus drivers, there's no reason why and they don't care," a passenger named Sue, who had been traveling by Greyhound since Wednesday, said. "They're not thinking about the kids, they're not thinking about the handicapped. There's a lot of people in there that's stressed out."

Sue said some people have been sleeping in the Richmond bus terminal, hungry, tired and frustrated. Last week, sources said a national bus driver shortage was causing delays.

Passengers waiting Friday say they were only told by Greyhound customer service that there "weren't enough drivers."

One woman said Richmond was not her final destination, and she was planning to forgo the bus for a train.

"It's pandemonium," Lakisha Kendrick said. "A lot of people have been complaining that they have been here since last night, since 8 this morning. Some people say they were supposed to leave at 8 this morning, they're still here in the terminal."

Kendrick, who lives in Chesterfield, had been waiting for more than three hours to leave Richmond to get to New Jersey.

"Customer service is not helping us," she said. "They're not giving us no type of information."

For Sue, the headaches with Greyhound began when she left Tennessee on Wednesday. She says the delays began the same day, and she was worried her bus scheduled to leave at 6:45 p.m. would continue to be delayed.

"I started using Greyhound back in the 80s, and this is the worst," Sue said. "It's horrifying to see people be mistreated."

Greyhound did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Governor proposes low-income tax refund in budget

    Governor proposes low-income tax refund in budget

    Friday, August 17 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-08-18 02:29:26 GMT

    Governor Northam pitched his wish list to the General Assembly budget committees today.  His top goal:  make the state's Earned Income Tax Credit refundable, using expected extra state revenue from the new federal tax cuts.  But republicans say it will make the middle class pay more state taxes. Under the Governor's proposal, he says a family that owes $800 in taxes but qualifies for a $1000 Earned Income Tax Credit would not only owe zero taxes, but would receive a $...

    More >>

    Governor Northam pitched his wish list to the General Assembly budget committees today.  His top goal:  make the state's Earned Income Tax Credit refundable, using expected extra state revenue from the new federal tax cuts.  But republicans say it will make the middle class pay more state taxes. Under the Governor's proposal, he says a family that owes $800 in taxes but qualifies for a $1000 Earned Income Tax Credit would not only owe zero taxes, but would receive a $...

    More >>

  • RPS beautification starts Saturday

    RPS beautification starts Saturday

    Friday, August 17 2018 9:38 PM EDT2018-08-18 01:38:17 GMT
    Volunteers will be helping improve school facilities around Richmond starting Aug. 18. (Source: NBC12)Volunteers will be helping improve school facilities around Richmond starting Aug. 18. (Source: NBC12)

    Following the kick-off breakfast at 8 a.m. Aug. 18 at Lucille Brown Middle School, several sites have been recommended for beautification work.

    More >>

    Following the kick-off breakfast at 8 a.m. Aug. 18 at Lucille Brown Middle School, several sites have been recommended for beautification work.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another muggy start to the weekend

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another muggy start to the weekend

    Friday, August 17 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-08-18 01:25:34 GMT

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly