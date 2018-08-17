6-year-old Virginia girl writes book on money management for kids and adults

Many of you may agree - it is easier to spend money than save money.

However, there is a new book out to inspire and encourage both adults and children to build financial wealth through saving, and the age-old advice comes from an unlikely author - a six-year-old.

When it comes to money management, millions of people turn to financial gurus like Dave Ramsey, Mellody Hobson, and Suze Orman for guidance.

But there is a new expert flying on to the scene - a six-year-old superhero whose superpower is saving money.

Kennedy O'Neal, a rising first grader from Fredericksburg, has co-authored a new book called "The Adventures of Super Kennedy."

"My book is about teaching kids how to save money and invest money and invest in houses," said O'Neal.

The story centers around Kennedy's own life, and it begins with a question many of us have asked.

"I asked my mom and dad if I can have more money," said O'Neal.

When they tell "Super Kennedy" she has to earn her money, she begins to put in the work to do just that - work that the real Kennedy knows all too well.

"I do chores. Feeding my baby brother, Chris, and making my bed up, homework, and doing my very best at gymnastics, and sweeping the floor," said O'Neal.

Because of her hard work over the years, Kennedy has managed to turn her pennies into paper.

In fact, she has saved ... "One thousand dollars," said O'Neal.

"We've been basically prepping her to save money since she was small," said her dad, Chris O'Neal, a realtor and investor who also helped Kennedy write the book.

"I wrote a book in 2015, and Kennedy kept saying, 'Dad, I want to write a book, too.' I was like 'ok, well are you serious about it?' She said yes, so we started writing it. We basically put a plan together, and started sketching it out," said O'Neal. "Sixty percent of people, Americans, don't have a thousand dollars saved. So, you work 30 years and don't have a thousand dollars? It's a problem somewhere. We're here to teach people young, teach kids young, and not only kids but adults."

"The Adventures of Super Kennedy" recently soared its way to a milestone - over 10,000 copies sold.

Kennedy's savings savvy has landed her on several talk shows, and even inside local schools, speaking to children about the importance of earning, saving, and investing.

However, don't think this little money maven stashes away all of her coins. She is known to splurge every now and then.

"I bought L.O.L. dolls. They have series one, series two, and series three, and series four," said O'Neal.

While Kennedy loves toys, she loves saving money even more, and she hopes her new book will help save the day and possibly the financial futures of children and adults alike.

"I like saving my money," said O'Neal.