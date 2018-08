250 gallons of paint spilled in the incident. (Source: NBC12)

A paint spill created a huge mess on West Laburnum Avenue on Friday afternoon.

A truck was carrying a load of paint when some of it - 250 gallons - slipped and spilled onto the roadway, closing the ramp to I-64.

The Richmond Fire Department handled the cleanup and said Friday afternoon the situation was under control.

