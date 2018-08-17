Trump attends Hamptons fundraiser hosted by hot dog magnate - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump attends Hamptons fundraiser hosted by hot dog magnate

By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump headlined a closed-door fundraiser Friday at the Hamptons, New York, home of one of his closest friends, the chairman of the iconic Nathan's Famous hot dog business.

Trump participated in a roundtable with high-dollar donors before delivering remarks at a luncheon in Southampton hosted by Howard Lorber, a New York real estate executive who is Chairman of Douglas Elliman Realty and Nathan's Famous, the hot dog chain familiar to many New Yorkers.

Reporters were not allowed inside to hear the president's remarks, which benefited Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee between Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Trump's visit made the notoriously bad weekend summertime traffic in the Hamptons even worse. As his motorcade sped back to the airport on a highway cleared of traffic, the cars headed in the opposite direction stood at a total standstill, with some motorists getting out of their cars to take pictures.

He later headed to New Jersey to spend another weekend at his private golf club. As he left the White House on Friday, Trump told reporters that his weekend in Bedminster was "going to be all work."

Trump spent last week at the club, enjoying a working vacation that aides said was necessary because of renovations being done at the White house.

