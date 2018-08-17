Trump at Hamptons fundraiser hosted by hot dog magnate - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump at Hamptons fundraiser hosted by hot dog magnate

By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) - President Donald Trump is in the Hamptons for a closed-door fundraiser being hosted by one of his closest friends who is chairman of the iconic Nathan's Famous hot dog business.

Trump is participating in a roundtable with high-dollar donors in Southampton before delivering remarks at a luncheon at a private residence.

The fundraiser is being hosted by Howard Lorber, a New York real estate executive who chairs Nathan's Famous, the hot dog fast food chain familiar to New Yorkers.

Reporters have not been invited inside to hear his remarks.

Trump's visit Friday was expected to make the notoriously bad weekend traffic in the Hamptons even worse.

He'll later head to Central New Jersey to spend another weekend at his private golf club.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

