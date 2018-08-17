Tesla's Musk says stress, overwork taking heavy toll - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Tesla's Musk says stress, overwork taking heavy toll

(AP Photo/Jack Plunkett, File). FILE - In this March 9, 2013, file photo, Electric car maker Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk gives the opening keynote at the SXSW Interactive Festival in Austin, Texas. Musk has admitted in a wide-ranging interview with The New Y... (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett, File). FILE - In this March 9, 2013, file photo, Electric car maker Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk gives the opening keynote at the SXSW Interactive Festival in Austin, Texas. Musk has admitted in a wide-ranging interview with The New Y...

By The Associated Press

Electric car maker Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has admitted in a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times that stress is taking a heavy toll in what he calls an "excruciating year."

In the newspaper's account of the interview, published Friday, Musk said he was working up to 120 hours a week and sometimes takes Ambien to get to sleep.

Musk stood by his tweet last week saying he might take Tesla private.

Reports say government regulators have subpoenaed Tesla as they dig deeper into his disclosure of the potential buyout.

The subpoena signals regulators are investigating if Musk was telling the truth in his tweet about have financing locked up for a deal that analysts have estimated would require $25 billion to $50 billion.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Detroit residents remember Aretha Franklin, impact on city

    Detroit residents remember Aretha Franklin, impact on city

    Thursday, August 16 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-08-16 20:17:11 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 1:45 AM EDT2018-08-17 05:45:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Leslie Mathews, left, and Emma Lockridge sit in New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Aretha Franklin, the undisputed "Queen of Soul" who sang with matchless style on such classics as "Think," ''I Say a ...(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Leslie Mathews, left, and Emma Lockridge sit in New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Aretha Franklin, the undisputed "Queen of Soul" who sang with matchless style on such classics as "Think," ''I Say a ...
    Aretha Franklin was Detroit's favorite daughter, often singing at the church where her father once led and headlining charity functions for kids or the less fortunate.More >>
    Aretha Franklin was Detroit's favorite daughter, often singing at the church where her father once led and headlining charity functions for kids or the less fortunate.More >>

  • The Latest: Fans mourning Franklin in Detroit, New York

    The Latest: Fans mourning Franklin in Detroit, New York

    Thursday, August 16 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-08-16 15:55:50 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 1:30 AM EDT2018-08-17 05:30:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 1993 file photo, singer Aretha Franklin performs at the inaugural gala for President Bill Clinton in Washington. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her home in Detroit. She was 76.(AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 1993 file photo, singer Aretha Franklin performs at the inaugural gala for President Bill Clinton in Washington. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her home in Detroit. She was 76.
    Aretha Franklin, the iconic "Queen of Soul" who voiced classics such as "Respect," "Think" and "Chain of Fools," has died at 76.More >>
    Aretha Franklin, the iconic "Queen of Soul" who voiced classics such as "Respect," "Think" and "Chain of Fools," has died at 76.More >>

  • The thrill and the truth of Aretha Franklin

    The thrill and the truth of Aretha Franklin

    Thursday, August 16 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-08-16 18:26:08 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 1:30 AM EDT2018-08-17 05:30:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff, File). FILE - In this March 13, 1972 file photo, Aretha Franklin holds her Grammy Award for Best Rhythm and Blue performance of the song "Bridge Over Troubled Waters," in New York. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her ho...(AP Photo/Dave Pickoff, File). FILE - In this March 13, 1972 file photo, Aretha Franklin holds her Grammy Award for Best Rhythm and Blue performance of the song "Bridge Over Troubled Waters," in New York. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her ho...
    Like the best actors and poets, nothing came between how Aretha Franklin felt and what she could express, between what she expressed and how we responded.More >>
    Like the best actors and poets, nothing came between how Aretha Franklin felt and what she could express, between what she expressed and how we responded.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly