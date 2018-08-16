Pedestrian hit, fighting for life after Parham Road crash

A pedestrian is fighting for life after being struck Thursday afternoon in the 2900 block of North Parham Road.

Police say a vehicle traveling northbound on Parham ran off the right side of the road and hit a pedestrian around 2:45 p.m.

That vehicle also hit a utility pole, knocking wires down across the roadway near Tucker High School.

As of 4:40 p.m., traffic was down to a single lane on northbound Parham. The southbound road is being rerouted at Homeview Drive.

Traffic Alert - Parham Rd southbound b/w Homeview Dr. and Mayland Dr. is closed due to a traffic crash and wires down. Northbound Parham Rd. has one lane open. Motorists should avoid the area and find an alternate route while repairs are made and the crash is investigated — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) August 16, 2018

