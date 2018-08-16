Pedestrian hit, fighting for life after Parham Road crash

The crash caused major delays on Parham Road. (Source: NBC12)
Crews make repairs after Thursday's crash. (Source: NBC12) HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -
A pedestrian is fighting for life after being struck Thursday afternoon in the 2900 block of North Parham Road.
Police say a vehicle traveling northbound on Parham ran off the right side of the road and hit a pedestrian around 2:45 p.m.
That vehicle also hit a utility pole, knocking wires down across the roadway near Tucker High School.
As of 4:40 p.m., traffic was down to a single lane on northbound Parham. The southbound road is being rerouted at Homeview Drive.
