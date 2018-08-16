Pedestrian dies after Parham Road crash; driver charged

The crash caused major delays on Parham Road. (Source: NBC12)

A pedestrian died after being struck on Aug. 16 in the 2900 block of North Parham Road.

Police say a vehicle traveling northbound on Parham ran off the right side of the road and hit a pedestrian around 2:45 p.m.

That vehicle also hit a utility pole, knocking wires down across the roadway near Tucker High School.

Police said 59-year-old Beverly Page Bourgeois, of Henrico, died on Aug. 30.

Osmaira E Mendez-Urdaneta was charged with reckless driving.

The incident remains under investigation.

