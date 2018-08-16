APNewsBreak: Google clarifies location-tracking policy - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

APNewsBreak: Google clarifies location-tracking policy

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, photo a mobile phone displays a user's travels in New York. Google records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to. An Associated Press investigation shows that using Google service... (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, photo a mobile phone displays a user's travels in New York. Google records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to. An Associated Press investigation shows that using Google service...

By RYAN NAKASHIMA
Technology Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Google has revised a help page that erroneously described how its "Location History" setting works, clarifying for users that it still tracks their location even if they turn the setting off.

On Monday, an Associated Press investigation revealed that several Google apps and websites store user location even if users have turned off Location History. Google has not changed its location-tracking practice in that regard.

But its help page now states: "This setting does not affect other location services on your device." It also acknowledges that "some location data may be saved as part of your activity on other services, like Search and Maps."

Previously, the page stated: "With Location History off, the places you go are no longer stored."

The AP observed that the change occurred midday Thursday, three days after the AP's initial report.

The AP investigation found that even with Location History turned off, Google stores user location when, for instance, the Google Maps app is opened, or when users conduct Google searches that aren't related to location.

In a Thursday statement to the AP, Google said: "We have been updating the explanatory language about Location History to make it more consistent and clear across our platforms and help centers."

Jonathan Mayer, a Princeton computer scientist and former chief technologist for the Federal Communications Commission's enforcement bureau, said the wording change was a step in the right direction, but doesn't fix the underlying confusion Google created by storing location information in multiple ways.

"The notion of having two distinct ways in which you control how your location data is stored is inherently confusing," he said Thursday. "I can't think off the top of my head of any major online service that architected their location privacy settings in a similar way."

Huge tech companies are under increasing scrutiny over their data practices, following a series of privacy scandals at Facebook and new data-privacy rules recently adopted by the European Union. Last year, the business news site Quartz found that Google was tracking Android users by collecting the addresses of nearby cellphone towers even if all location services were off. Google changed the practice and insisted it never recorded the data anyway.

Critics say Google's insistence on tracking its users' locations stems from its drive to boost advertising revenue.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The thrill and the truth of Aretha Franklin

    The thrill and the truth of Aretha Franklin

    Thursday, August 16 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-08-16 18:26:08 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 6:11 PM EDT2018-08-16 22:11:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff, File). FILE - In this March 13, 1972 file photo, Aretha Franklin holds her Grammy Award for Best Rhythm and Blue performance of the song "Bridge Over Troubled Waters," in New York. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her ho...(AP Photo/Dave Pickoff, File). FILE - In this March 13, 1972 file photo, Aretha Franklin holds her Grammy Award for Best Rhythm and Blue performance of the song "Bridge Over Troubled Waters," in New York. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her ho...
    Like the best actors and poets, nothing came between how Aretha Franklin felt and what she could express, between what she expressed and how we responded.More >>
    Like the best actors and poets, nothing came between how Aretha Franklin felt and what she could express, between what she expressed and how we responded.More >>

  • Recording: Omarosa offered $15,000 a month to be 'positive'

    Recording: Omarosa offered $15,000 a month to be 'positive'

    Thursday, August 16 2018 1:30 PM EDT2018-08-16 17:30:33 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-08-16 22:07:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Television personality and former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman listens during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in New York.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Television personality and former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman listens during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in New York.
    Omarosa Manigault Newman has released another secret audio tape that she says proves President Donald Trump wanted to silence her after firing her from the White House.More >>
    Omarosa Manigault Newman has released another secret audio tape that she says proves President Donald Trump wanted to silence her after firing her from the White House.More >>

  • The Latest: Fans mourning Franklin in Detroit, New York

    The Latest: Fans mourning Franklin in Detroit, New York

    Thursday, August 16 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-08-16 15:55:50 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 5:56 PM EDT2018-08-16 21:56:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 1993 file photo, singer Aretha Franklin performs at the inaugural gala for President Bill Clinton in Washington. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her home in Detroit. She was 76.(AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 1993 file photo, singer Aretha Franklin performs at the inaugural gala for President Bill Clinton in Washington. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her home in Detroit. She was 76.
    Aretha Franklin, the iconic "Queen of Soul" who voiced classics such as "Respect," "Think" and "Chain of Fools," has died at 76.More >>
    Aretha Franklin, the iconic "Queen of Soul" who voiced classics such as "Respect," "Think" and "Chain of Fools," has died at 76.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly