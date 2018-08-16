VCU freshman move-in day to cause congestion, close roads

Move-in day for freshmen is Aug. 18. (Source: NBC12)

Get ready Richmond! Thousands of VCU freshmen will moving in from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

VCU says the class of 2022 has about 4,600 students, breaking a record of 4,234 students in fall 2016.

Move-in day will create traffic congestion and will close multiple roads.

The following streets will have travel restrictions or will be closed from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday:

Franklin Street: One lane will be open for through traffic between Harrison and Belvidere streets; traffic arriving for move-in will be reduced to one travel lane between Harrison and Belvidere streets

Grace Street: Travel lanes will remain open, however, drivers may experience some congestion between Ryland and Belvidere streets

Cary Street: Travel lanes will remain open, but drivers may experience some congestion between Cherry and Jefferson streets

Laurel Street: The street will be closed between West Grace and West Main streets. Parishioners of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart will be allowed to park in designated spots on Cathedral Street and in the West Main Street Parking Deck (until 2 p.m.). Drivers may experience some congestion between Cathedral and Cary streets

Floyd Ave: This street will be closed to through traffic but parishioners from the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart will be able to utilize it.

VCU has a total enrollment of about 31,000 students for the 2018 fall semester.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12