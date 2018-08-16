VCU freshman move-in day to cause congestion, close roads

Get ready Richmond! Thousands of VCU freshmen will moving in from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
VCU says the class of 2022 has about 4,600 students, breaking a record of 4,234 students in fall 2016.
Move-in day will create traffic congestion and will close multiple roads.
The following streets will have travel restrictions or will be closed from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday:
VCU has a total enrollment of about 31,000 students for the 2018 fall semester.
