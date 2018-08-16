Trump wants federal suit against opioid manufacturers - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump wants federal suit against opioid manufacturers

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is asking Attorney General Jeff Sessions to file a federal lawsuit against certain companies that supply and manufacture opioids.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting Thursday, Trump said he's directing Sessions to file a separate lawsuit, rather than joining existing lawsuits filed by states affected by the spread of the often-lethal, highly-addictive drugs.

Trump is asking Sessions to look out for opioids coming into the U.S. from China and Mexico, saying those countries are "sending their garbage and killing our people."

Trump added: "It's almost a form of warfare."

It was not immediately clear if or when a federal suit would be filed. A barrage of suits have been filed nationwide against distributors and manufacturers in recent months amid the opioid epidemic.

